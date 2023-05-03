King Charles’ heartfelt gesture to Kate Middleton as he prepares for his coronation

King Charles’ heartfelt gesture to Kate Middleton has been reported upon as he prepares for his coronation in a few days’ time.

His Majesty is said to have invited the Middletons to his coronation on May 6 despite reports of a “slimmed-down” guestlist.

This could be seen as a special gesture to his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales and continues a tradition of including her family in important royal occasions.

This royal news comes as Duchess Sophie’s emerald green dress and go-to belt showed a flair for 50s style as she got into the coronation spirit.

Over the years fans have seen brief glimpses of the special bond between His Majesty and his daughter-in-law the Princess of Wales. From Kate Middleton and King Charles’ adorable moment at the Order of the Garter ceremony last year to Kate’s nickname for her father-in-law, it’s clear that they have a huge amount of respect and love for each other. As a working royal, she’s expected to be part of the coronation procession and to join King Charles on the Buckingham Palace balcony after he’s crowned on May 6.

Now reports have discussed King Charles’ heartfelt gesture to Kate Middleton that he’s said to have made as he prepares for the coronation. And it once again highlights their unique bond!

(Image credit: Photo by Danny Martindale/WireImage via Getty)

The matter of who is invited to King Charles’ coronation has been surrounded by speculation in recent months as it’s been suggested the guest list is significantly reduced in numbers compared to the 8000 who attended the late Queen Elizabeth’s big day. Reports have already claimed that Queen Camilla’s “co-conspirator” and former husband Andrew Parker Bowles has been invited.

Whilst King Charles apologized to the late Queen’s bridesmaid Lady Pamelia Hicks as she didn’t make the guest list. Four people who apparently have, though, are the Middletons. The Daily Mail (opens in new tab)’s Diary Editor Richard Eden has suggested that the Princess of Wales’ parents Michael and Carole and her siblings James and Pippa have been sent coronation invites.

The publication has claimed that fans might get to see the Middletons attending alongside other guests including plenty of European royals who’ve been invited to King Charles’ coronation.

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

“They are the family of our future queen, so it's right that they should be there,” Richard was allegedly told by one of their friends.

Given that Kate will be Queen Consort one day and is the second highest-ranking royal woman, this does make sense. Her parents in particular have been part of important occasions since Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011. This includes the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, Queen Elizabeth’s funeral service and the Princess of Wales’ Carol Concert.

This showcases a sense of inclusion from the Royal Family toward the Middletons, perhaps indicating that it is likely we could see them on coronation day. The invitation design even featured King Charles and Queen Camilla’s welcoming nod to the Middleton family by including acorns which appear on their Coat of Arms.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The reported decision to invite the Middletons could be seen as King Charles’ heartfelt gesture to Kate. It ensures her family are part of this huge occasion and signals how much they’re part of the wider Royal Family. Prince William is also understood to be close to his in-laws and Tatler (opens in new tab) once reported that a friend of the Middletons said he “adores” them.

“He absolutely adores them. Michael is charming. Really kind, soft and gentle. William loves going to the country to stay with them. Their family life is so soothing for him as it’s so different from his own family,” they claimed.