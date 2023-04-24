Queen Camilla’s ‘co-conspirator’ has been ‘invited to the coronation’ and he’s got a surprising connection to Princess Anne

Queen Camilla’s “co-conspirator” has reportedly been invited to the coronation and he’s got a surprising connection to Princess Anne.

The Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles is said to have been invited to her and King Charles’ coronation in May.

Queen Camilla and Andrew are apparently “joined at the hip” even after divorcing but he’s also linked to the Princess Royal.

With Queen Camilla and King Charles’ coronation fast approaching, more and more details have been released about the royal couple’s big day. From Queen Camilla’s coronation crown to King Charles’ coronation logo, fans have been treated to exciting updates as the countdown continues but there’s one thing that remains less clear. We don’t yet know everyone who is invited to King Charles’ coronation, though it’s now been suggested that Queen Camilla’s “co-conspirator” is set to be a guest at Westminster Abbey on the biggest day of her and His Majesty’s lives.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), Andrew Parker Bowles - the Queen Consort’s former husband - will be at the coronation ceremony and will allegedly be “front and center of the congregation”.

The former couple were married in 1973 and divorced in 1995 and are proud parents to son Tom Parker Bowles, a food writer and restaurant critic, and Laura Lopes, a gallerist. Three of Andrew and Queen Camilla’s grandchildren have been announced as Pages of Honor to assist Her Majesty on coronation day.

This is a prestigious ceremonial role and it seems Andrew will see them carry out their responsibilities in person, as well as watching his former wife crowned. The couple are said to have remained amicable after their split, with a friend claiming to the publication that Andrew “still is” an important person in her life.

“They are joined at the hip. He arranges so much for her,” they alleged. “They have lunch together the whole time. He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator.”

Queen Camilla’s former husband was even given the important role of representing her at a funeral service last year, though she’s not his only royal connection. Before Andrew Parker Bowles was married to Queen Camilla, he and her now-sister-in-law Princess Anne are believed to have had a brief romance.

Earlier this year the BBC re-released The Seven Loves of Princess Anne documentary which delved into Princess Anne’s “complicated love quadrangle”. In the documentary, Princess Anne’s biographer Brian Hoey expressed his belief that Andrew was a “contender” for becoming her husband for a time.

"Andrew Parker Bowles, I think, was a serious contender, a very distinguished army officer as well, and a very great favorite of the Queen," he claimed.

Ultimately, Princess Anne and Andrew ended up going their separate ways. She married Captain Mark Phillips and then her current husband Sir Timothy Laurence and he married Camilla and then his late second wife Rosemary. They are understood to have remained friends and have been pictured together at events over the years and he is godfather to her daughter Zara Tindall.

Now it seems Queen Camilla’s “co-conspirator” is reportedly set to attend the coronation of his former wife and King Charles in May.