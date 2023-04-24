The special detail in Princess Eugenie’s new photos you might’ve missed - and the Queen would’ve approved!

There’s a special detail in Princess Eugenie’s new photos you might’ve missed - and the Queen would’ve approved!

Princess Eugenie marked World Earth Day on April 22 with a series of stunning photos including one of her husband and son.

Although she didn’t go into specifics about this particular snap there appears to be a special canine companion walking alongside Jack and August Brooksbank.

As one of the few members of the immediate Royal Family with a personal Instagram account, it’s always exciting whenever Princess Eugenie shares a new post, especially when it sheds a unique light on her bond with her family. For her first grid photo since Princess Eugenie shared a rare picture of her son August for UK Mother’s Day in March, she posted a series of snaps for World Earth Day on April 22nd.

The first photo likely caught many people’s eye as Princess Eugenie shared the first ever glimpse of her niece Sienna Mapelli-Mozzi alongside August at London Zoo. However, the last image in the post is every bit as special as there’s a detail in there that many might’ve missed but that the late Queen likely would have approved of.

The last of Princess Eugenie’s new photos is one that she revealed she posted “Because I love them and they love nature”. It shows her husband Jack Brooksbank and August walking outside beside a spectacular flowering tree covered in pink blooms. Walking just ahead of them is what certainly looks like a corgi with its distinctive long body and tan coat color.

Although Princess Eugenie herself hasn’t confirmed any information about the breed or owner of the dog in her caption, it could potentially be one of the late Queen’s corgis. After she passed away at Balmoral last year, her corgis went to live with Princess Eugenie’s parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at the Royal Lodge.

Princess Eugenie is known to be very close to her parents who still live together after their amicable divorce in 1996.

So it might make sense that this final snap could’ve been taken during a visit to the Duke and Duchess of York with August and Jack or if her parents had come to visit her with the dogs. She isn’t known to have corgis herself and the royal still most closely associated with the breed in fans’ minds is Queen Elizabeth.

She bred corgis throughout her reign and some of her beloved canine companions even appeared alongside her in official pictures. The Queen’s grandchildren like Princess Eugenie likely have many precious memories of her with her pets and Sarah Ferguson recently gave a sweet update about life with the dogs in Windsor.

She explained to PEOPLE (opens in new tab) that, "They are national icons, so every time they run chasing a squirrel, I panic. But they're total joys, and I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there's no squirrels in sight, I believe it's because the Queen is passing by."

Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew are understood to have gifted the delighted Queen with her final two corgis, Sandy and Muick. They also made a heart-warming appearance on the day of the Queen’s funeral, capturing fans’ hearts. So if the dog in Princess Eugenie’s photos is a corgi and one of them, then this is a very special detail.