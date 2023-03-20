August Brooksbank looks just like Prince Harry in latest sweep snap shared by Princess Eugenie

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie has shared a rare photo of her two-year-old son August, and there's a strong family resemblance between the toddler and Eugenie's cousin, Prince Harry.

Fans were quick to comment on the photo, noting how little August looks not only like Harry but also his two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The photo showed pregnant Princess Eugenie holding hands with her small son in a frosty field.

Sharing the sweet photo on Instagram on Mothers Day, Princess Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child, captioned the shot, "I love being your Mumma! Happy Mothers Day! Xx"

But the first thing fans noticed on the rare picture of little August was his likeness to Prince Harry and his children, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, one.

"August reminds me of Harry when he was little," one fan commented, while another wrote, "August looks like Archie. Family blood is strong." A third fan added, "Just like Lili," while another branded August "Archie's twin."

Princess Eugenie last shared a picture of August when she announced that she and husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their second child.

Sharing a sweet snap of August hugging her and proudly kissing her belly, she wrote, "We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer."

Their second child is due to be born just months after the highly-anticipated coronation of Princess Eugenie’s uncle, King Charles. And though the parents are likely overjoyed at the news, there will also perhaps be a slight sadness as their second baby will be only one of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren she never got to meet in person.

However, her memory and extraordinary legacy will no doubt be kept alive by Princess Eugenie and Jack. And given that August’s middle name ‘Philip’ was thought to be a touching tribute to the late Prince Philip, it’s possible that if their little one is a girl she could be named in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

This isn't the first time Eugenie has been compared to her cousin Harry, as her wedding was compared to Prince Harry's in a cheeky comment made by a fellow royal.

And earlier this year, it was reported that Eugenie and Jack are considering moving to the US, like Harry and his wife Meghan did back in 2020.

The Daily Mail (opens in new tab) reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had even sent their royal relatives some listings for homes, saying, "Friends told MoS (Mail on Sunday's) Emily Prescott the Sussexes sent home listings to Eugenie."

The reporter's sources claimed that the Princess wants to move her family to California but are thinking of a slightly different location to the Sussexes. "I'm told the couple are instead looking at homes in the West Hollywood area of Los Angeles, and they plan to rent first before taking the plunge and snapping up a property," wrote the reporter.