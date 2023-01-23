Princess Eugenie’s wedding ‘compared’ to Prince Harry’s in cheeky comment by THIS royal

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie’s wedding was allegedly “compared” to Prince Harry’s big day in a cheeky comment by a fellow royal, according to a lip-reader.

The Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall apparently exchanged a brief few words at their cousin Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018.

A lip-reader claimed at the time that Zara reportedly suggested Princess Eugenie’s big day was more "quiet".

There’s nothing quite like a royal wedding to whip up a frenzy of excitement amongst fans and back in 2018 two of the late Queen’s grandchildren tied the knot within months of each other. Whilst Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to tie the knot in spring like Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s big day was wonderfully autumnal. And whilst the two occasions were very different, a lip reader claimed at the time that Princess Eugenie’s wedding was cheekily compared to her cousin’s by another of their royal relatives…

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As reported by The Mirror (opens in new tab), their Mirror Online lip-reader reportedly noticed a particular interaction between Prince Harry and Zara Tindall at St George’s Chapel. They claimed that Zara appeared to have told her cousin, “It's very quiet compared to the screaming at your wedding."

To which the Duke of Sussex is said to have looked like he replied, “Mine?”

It’s not known exactly what the “screaming” Zara reportedly mentioned could be. It might be a reference to the very vocal excitement of the crowds that had lined the streets of Windsor on the day that the Sussexes said, “I do”.

This alleged remark could be seen to potentially be either a cheeky comment about how Princess Eugenie’s wedding attracted a slightly more low-key reaction from the crowds outside or about how intense Prince Harry’s was with the fan reaction that they all heard it inside.

(Image credit: DANNY LAWSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Either way, given the close relationship the royal cousins are all understood to have, it was likely a light-hearted moment of harmless banter. And it’s perhaps only to be expected that some comparisons would be drawn between Princess Eugenie’s big day and that of the Sussexes.

Their nuptials were just five months apart and both were held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The two cousins are also believed to be on especially good terms, with reports claiming Princess Eugenie is one of Prince Harry’s favorite royals. And the lip-readers’ interpretation of what was said between Zara and Prince Harry isn’t the only enlightening revelation to come from that day.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images )

The Mirror (opens in new tab)’s lip-reader also previously shed light on Princess Eugenie’s adorably awkward comment to Jack Brooksbank that day. She apparently jokingly asked her new husband why he wasn’t holding her hand during the readings before later giving the fans what they were hoping for when she allegedly told him, “Let’s kiss”, on the chapel steps, just as the Sussexes had done five months earlier.

This year both Prince Harry and Meghan and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary and will likely find their own special ways to honor their special days.