Kate Middleton’s 'naughty' side brought out by two surprising royals after losing 'partner in crime'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton’s “naughty” side is apparently brought out by two surprising royals after losing her “partner in crime”.

The Princess of Wales is said to have enjoyed fun “moments of collusion” with her brother-in-law Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton has reportedly found a “relationship replacement” in Zara and Mike Tindall since Prince Harry moved to the US.

This royal news comes as Buckingham Palace confirmed new details for King Charles' Coronation and we revealed what to expect from the weekend's events.

The moment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” and relocated to the US changed everything for the Royal Family. Much has been made of the relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William in recent years, and Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, made several shocking allegations about his brother. However, it’s also been suggested that Kate Middleton will have felt his absence deeply because of the important role he held in her life.

Dubbing the Duke of Sussex a “partner in crime” to the future Queen Consort, body language expert Judi James revealed to Express.co.uk (opens in new tab) how Kate’s found a “relationship replacement” in two fellow royals for what he brought to her life.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

"William might have lost a brother when Harry went off to the US but Kate lost something of a partner in crime,” she claimed. “Harry always seemed to bring out the naughty side of Kate, prompting some moments of collusion as they grinned together over some joke of Harry’s."

Judi continued, “The fondness and fun they shared seemed to offer much-needed respite for Kate, who has always taken her royal role very seriously.”

With the Sussexes now living in their Santa Barbara mansion, things have changed dramatically in recent years. And whilst reports have suggested Princess Eugenie is one of Prince Harry’s favorite royals and he even said in his memoir that Meghan got on “like sisters” with Princess Eugenie, it’s other royals who’ve apparently filled his place as “partner in crime” for Kate.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Expert Judi has expressed her belief that Zara and Mike Tindall’s body language hints they’ve become a kind of “relationship replacement” for the Princess of Wales.

Judi claimed, "The body language between Kate and the Tindalls suggests she has found a form of relationship replacement from this almost filter-free couple who seem, as Harry once did, to epitomize playful fun. Kate’s body language with Zara Tindall is relaxed and tactile and her open-mouthed smiles of delight and shared humor when she meets up with her at royal events suggests strong friendship behind the scenes."

The “strong friendship” Judi believes is indicated by Kate and Zara’s body language is also suggested by Zara’s special place in the Wales family’s life. She’s the godmother of Prince George - a huge honor that highlights her importance to them.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Tindalls have been in the spotlight more than ever in recent months - and not just because Zara is one of the late Queen’s grandchildren! Mike’s stint on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! 2022 attracted a lot of attention and they’ve been sharing sweet snaps a lot since their reunion.

They’ve also shown they’re up for some fun as well as serious moments in recent months. And this seems to be very much appreciated by Kate Middleton, according to Judi, in light of the absence of her former “partner in crime” Prince Harry.