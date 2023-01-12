Meghan got on 'like sisters' with this royal, but their first encounter was memorable for all the wrong reasons

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The first member of Prince Harry’s family to meet his then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle, was his cousin Princess Eugenie. While Harry describes the two hitting it off like “sisters,” the encounter was slightly spoiled by... calamari. The seafood lunch Meghan had enjoyed earlier that day left her “violently” sick.

Meghan Markle was left “violently” sick after meeting Princess Eugenie, Prince Harry has revealed in Spare.

Despite a bout of food poisoning spoiling the evening, Meghan got on so well with Eugenie, Harry described them like “sisters.”

In other royal news, Kate Middleton’s “awkward” moment with Meghan Markle - and it all started with a lip gloss!

Being left sick to your stomach after meeting someone for the first time might not be the best omen, but for Meghan Markle, it was just a case of unfortunate timing when she met the first member of Prince Harry’s family.

In his now-published autobiography, Spare, Prince Harry sheds some light on what went down the first time someone from his family met the woman who would become his wife.

And it didn’t necessarily have the happiest of endings.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Harry set up the meeting between his cousin, Princess Eugenie, and his then-girlfriend, Meghan at Nottingham Cottage (the setting for the reported physical showdown between William and Harry).

The Duke of Sussex wrote that the meeting between Eugenie and Meghan was a total success.

The meeting was so good, in fact, that it initially dispelled any doubts or fears Harry had about introducing Meghan to other members of the family. He writes, “If meeting the rest of my family goes like this, we're home free.”

Meghan and Eugenie got on so well it was “as if they were sisters,” Harry details in the book.

(Image credit: UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

The revelation that William and Catherine were huge Suits fans – the show Meghan starred in before marrying Harry – made it much easier for him to introduce Meghan to his brother, also.

However, after the success of Eugenie and Meghan’s evening together, things took a turn. And Meghan was left sick to her stomach.

Harry reveals that Meghan had to excuse herself from the dinner party after complaining of an upset stomach. He then adds that Meghan started "violently" throwing up later that evening due to suspected food poisoning.

(Image credit: Luc Castel/Getty Images)

Not the memory you want to take away from meeting your boyfriend’s family.

Harry goes on to unmask the culprit behind Meghan’s sickness. He writes, "She revealed that she'd had squid for lunch at a restaurant. Calamari! Mystery solved."

Luckily, a spoiled lunch didn’t spoil the relationship between Meghan and Eugenie.

The two are thought to remain close, with Princess Eugenie even appearing in Harry and Meghan’s controversial Netflix docuseries.

In the never-before-seen footage, Eugenie spends quality time with her cousin and his son, Archie, during her visit to the US – after Harry and Meghan had left life as working royals.

Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, have also been tipped as the “invaluable” link to bring Harry and Meghan back into the fold in the future.