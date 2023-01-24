Princess Eugenie pregnant with second child as she shares sweet photo with son August

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child and she announced the news by sharing the sweetest photo with her son August.

The King’s niece Princess Eugenie has revealed she’s expecting her second child and shared an adorable announcement snap with fans.

The new royal baby is due in summer 2023 meaning this will be an even more significant year for the Royal Family.

It seems 2023 is going to be a major year for the Royal Family in more ways than one as not only is King Charles’ coronation day looming ever closer, but his niece Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second baby. The royal took to social media to share the exciting news with fans and posted a sweet family snap taken by her husband of almost five years, Jack Brooksbank.

The adorable picture shows Princess Eugenie wrapped up warm in the great outdoors, wearing a cosy beanie hat and looking down joyfully at her little boy August who looks to be gently kissing his proud mom’s baby bump.

Confirming her new little one’s due date, Princess Eugenie declared in the caption, “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

Fans were quick to share their excitement and comment congratulations to the soon-to-be-mom-of-two. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s baby news comes at a very special time, just days after the anniversary of their engagement announcement and just a few weeks before August turns two.

Their second child is due to be born just months after the highly-anticipated coronation of Princess Eugenie’s uncle King Charles. And though the parents are likely overjoyed at the news, there will also perhaps be a slight sadness as their second baby will be only one of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren she never got to meet in person.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

However, her memory and extraordinary legacy will no doubt be kept alive by Princess Eugenie and Jack. And given that August’s middle name ‘Philip’ was thought to be a touching tribute to the late Prince Philip, it’s possible that if their little one is a girl she could be named in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

Dubbed a “phenomenal” mother by her own mom Sarah Ferguson in 2021, Princess Eugenie reflected on the lessons she wanted August to learn from her “Grannie” the Queen in an article for The Spectator (opens in new tab) ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

“I think about my son August and what I’d like for him, what kind of world I’d like him to grow up in. And I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years,” she wrote. “I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye.”

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s likely Princess Eugenie will have similar hopes for her second child, who will be 13th in the royal line of succession, as they grow up in the royal spotlight. The new baby will also have plenty of relatives to spend time with, including their cousin, Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna, who was the last royal baby to be born and is now almost 18 months old.

With the news that Princess Eugenie is pregnant and the upcoming coronation, the Royal Family certainly have a lot to celebrate as they look ahead to the rest of 2023!