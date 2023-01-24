Princess Margaret's hilariously ruthless response to being told her husband was divorcing her

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Margaret had a hilariously ruthless reply when she was told that Anthony Armstrong-Jones was divorcing her.

Princess Margaret married the Earl of Snowdon, Anthony Armstrong-Jones, in 1960.

The couple had two children together, Lady Sarah Chatto and Second Earl of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, and divorced in 1978.

Despite being married for 18 years, Princess Margaret and Anthony Armstrong-Jones had been separated for several years before they officially divorced.

Having begun a new romantic relationship with gardener Roddy Llewellyn, who was 17 years younger than her, Princess Margaret confirmed the news that she and the Earl of Snowdon had separated in March of 1976.

A statement shared by Buckingham Palace at the time said, "HRH The Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and the Earl of Snowdon have mutually agreed to live apart. The Princess will carry out her public duties and functions unaccompanied by Lord Snowdon. There are no plans for divorce proceedings."

However, when her husband called for the marriage to end entirely in 1978, Princess Margaret was told the news by her private secretary, Lord Nigel Napier, and she had a rather great response.

After Lord Napier shared the update with Princess Margaret, she reportedly replied, "Thank you, Nigel. I think that’s the best news you’ve ever given me."

Princess Margaret, who passed away in 2002 aged 71, was known for her fabulous character and lavish lifestyle, reportedly signing checks with just her first name when she went on Harrods trips and beauty salon appointments in her limousine.

Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister is also said to have had quite the morning routine, involving lots of lying in bed and plenty of cigarettes.

According to royal biography Ma'am Darling (opens in new tab) by Craig Brown, Princess Margaret's mornings were particularly decadent and relaxed.

The book says that Princess Margaret would wake at around 9am for "breakfast in bed, followed by two hours in bed listening to the radio, reading the newspapers (which she invariably left scattered over the floor) and chain-smoking."

At around 11am, Margaret would soak in a bath drawn by one of her maids before making herself look glamorous.

"An hour in the bath [would be] followed by hair and make-up at her dressing table, [putting] on some clean clothes - as one would imagine of a princess, she never wore any of her clothes more than once without having them cleaned," the book continues.