Princess Margaret’s lookalike granddaughter's sweet link to the grandmother she never met
Princess Margaret's only granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was born just months after the Queen's sister passed away
Princess Margaret’s lookalike granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones has a sweet link to the royal grandmother she never met.
- The late Countess of Snowdon passed away two months before her only granddaughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones was born.
- Though the two royals tragically never met, Lady Margarita has a heartfelt link to her royal grandmother you might not have noticed.
The late Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister is known for being somewhat of a royal rebel and there are plenty of Princess Margaret facts about her extraordinary life and routines that might astound royal fans. From Princess Margaret’s extravagant lifestyle featuring a six-week honeymoon to the reports of Princess Margaret’s go-to dinner party game, she was an iconic member of the Royal Family. Very sadly there are several significant royals who never got to meet her, including Princess Margaret’s lookalike granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.
Though Lady Margarita does have a special link to her late grandmother that some might not have noticed. And whilst she might never have met Princess Margaret in person, this link could be seen to honor her in several ways.
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones is the daughter of Princess Margaret’s son David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon and is the only granddaughter amongst her four grandchildren. She was born in May 2002, just three months after Princess Margaret passed away and intentionally or not her name is a sweet nod to her grandmother.
As revealed by BehindTheName (opens in new tab), Margarita is not only the Spanish term for the ‘Daisy’ flower, but is also apparently a “Latinate form” of the female given name, Margaret. According to the name site, Margaret itself is derived from Margarita which in turn reportedly comes from the Greek word for ‘Pearl’, which could've been borrowed from an Indo-Iranian language.
And although Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras and brooches often stole the show, Princess Margaret was no stranger to wearing some pretty fabulous jewelry pieces herself. This includes pearls which are still a royal favorite and the late Countess of Snowdon was frequently pictured wearing them over the years.
So in calling their daughter Margarita it seems that David Armstrong-Jones and his wife Serena chose a name that not only is linked to her grandmother’s name, but where the meaning celebrates something that the glamorous royal was incredibly fond of. One of her middle names, Rose, was also Princess Margaret’s middle name, adding another layer of subtle significance.
As a member of the extended Royal Family, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones has been glimpsed several times in recent months. She paid her respects at the funeral of her great-aunt Queen Elizabeth in 2022 and attended a Service of Thanksgiving for Prince Philip last year too. Princess Margaret’s lookalike granddaughter was also a bridesmaid at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding in 2011 and attended a special Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret in 2012.
It’s not known when fans might see Lady Margarita alongside the rest of the Royal Family again, though it’s perhaps likely it could be at King Charles’ coronation in May.
