Princess Anne borrows outfit tips from Meghan Markle as she rewears stylish coat and silk scarf combo

Princess Anne rewore a stylish coat and a silk scarf ensemble at an important recent royal engagement in Edinburgh, Scotland
Princess Anne rewore a stylish coat and a printed silk and cashmere scarf at a recent Scottish royal engagement to learn more about an important charitable endeavor. 

Princess Anne was welcomed to Lady Haig's Poppy Factory on January 19, when she arrived to re-open the campus following its extensive refurbishment. The Princess looked fantastic as she paired a light brown high-neck coat with a brown, natural-toned silk and cashmere scarf. 

This seemed to be a style tip that the Princess stole from her niece-in-law, Meghan Markle, who is a big fan of wearing brown and beige tones and was regularly pictured in brown monochrome looks when she was a senior member of the Royal Family and attended royal engagements.

Meghan Markle

Princess Anne paired this brown coat with a beautiful golden brooch that looked like a bright royal crest. She also matched this coat with a similarly colored silk scarf. 

The silk scarf purchased by the Princess Royal is The Texas Stallion print silk scarf from the brand Sabina Savage. The scarf pays tribute to Anne's long-term love of equestrian pursuits and features pictures of horses and horse-like imagery across the scarf.

This scarf is made from 30% silk, 70% wool, and is doubled in 100% cashmere. This design features a handsome stallion in the Texas wilderness, flanked by a kestrel and a large skull. He is surrounded by butterflies, dried grasses, and seed pods.

This stylish ensemble worn by the Princess is actually a very thrifty look created by the Princess. The Princess Royal has worn this exact coat and scarf combo before, and stepped out the exact same look to a previous royal engagement.

The Princess was most recently snapped wearing this ensemble back in November 2021. The Princess attended an engagement with the UK charity RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association) in 2021 to mark her 50-year-long association with the charity as a patron, and then the President. 

While attending the recent event on January 19, at Lady Haig's Poppy Factory, the Princess Royal was shown around the space and learned more about the poppy-making process.

 The poppies made at this factory are sold in the lead-up to November 11, when people across the UK remember and pay tribute to fallen soldiers who served their country.

The Princess also toured the new exhibition space, as well as the factory's micro-museum. The charity said they were 'honored' to welcome the Princess to their factory. The Princess' late mother the Queen was the former patron of The Royal British Legion and served in this role since 6 February 1952. It is clear the Princess was stepping into her mother's role while attending this important charitable engagement.

