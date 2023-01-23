Princess Anne borrows outfit tips from Meghan Markle as she rewears stylish coat and silk scarf combo

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne rewore a stylish coat and a printed silk and cashmere scarf at a recent Scottish royal engagement to learn more about an important charitable endeavor.

The Princess Royal was recently in Edinburgh, Scotland for a royal engagement.

On Thursday, January 19, the Princess visited the newly refurbished Lady Haig's Poppy Factory to reopen the space.

Princess Anne was welcomed to Lady Haig's Poppy Factory on January 19, when she arrived to re-open the campus following its extensive refurbishment. The Princess looked fantastic as she paired a light brown high-neck coat with a brown, natural-toned silk and cashmere scarf.

We were honoured to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to Lady Haig's Poppy Factory this morning to officially re-open the campus following its refurbishment. Our team enjoyed showing her the poppy-making process & new exhibition space, as well as our micro-museum Bud @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/QTHdd1guSWJanuary 19, 2023 See more

This seemed to be a style tip that the Princess stole from her niece-in-law, Meghan Markle, who is a big fan of wearing brown and beige tones and was regularly pictured in brown monochrome looks when she was a senior member of the Royal Family and attended royal engagements.

(Image credit: Canva: Future / Getty )

Princess Anne paired this brown coat with a beautiful golden brooch that looked like a bright royal crest. She also matched this coat with a similarly colored silk scarf.

The silk scarf purchased by the Princess Royal is The Texas Stallion print silk scarf from the brand Sabina Savage. The scarf pays tribute to Anne's long-term love of equestrian pursuits and features pictures of horses and horse-like imagery across the scarf.

Princess Anne has officially reopened the @PoppyFactory in Edinburgh. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿The Princess Royal toured Lady Haig's Poppy Factory and its new exhibition space.More on Princess Anne's visit here 👉 https://t.co/Nl5XJaPJnp pic.twitter.com/pMzPmkdZMOJanuary 19, 2023 See more

(opens in new tab) The Texas Stallion, Sabina Savage | £695.00 (opens in new tab) This scarf is made from 30% silk, 70% wool, and is doubled in 100% cashmere. This design features a handsome stallion in the Texas wilderness, flanked by a kestrel and a large skull. He is surrounded by butterflies, dried grasses, and seed pods.

This stylish ensemble worn by the Princess is actually a very thrifty look created by the Princess. The Princess Royal has worn this exact coat and scarf combo before, and stepped out the exact same look to a previous royal engagement.

The Princess was most recently snapped wearing this ensemble back in November 2021. The Princess attended an engagement with the UK charity RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association) in 2021 to mark her 50-year-long association with the charity as a patron, and then the President.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While attending the recent event on January 19, at Lady Haig's Poppy Factory, the Princess Royal was shown around the space and learned more about the poppy-making process.

The poppies made at this factory are sold in the lead-up to November 11, when people across the UK remember and pay tribute to fallen soldiers who served their country.

The Princess also toured the new exhibition space, as well as the factory's micro-museum. The charity said they were 'honored' to welcome the Princess to their factory. The Princess' late mother the Queen was the former patron of The Royal British Legion and served in this role since 6 February 1952. It is clear the Princess was stepping into her mother's role while attending this important charitable engagement.