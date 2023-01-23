Princess Charlotte to lose out on new title to another royal as King Charles has 'change of heart'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte will not be given a special title by King Charles III after the monarch's 'change of heart' over its inheritance, according to an inside source.

His Majesty will reportedly now grant the title to Prince Edward instead, in recognition of his younger brother's ongoing service to the Royal Family.

It's understood that His Majesty had originally hoped to make the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton the 'Duke of Edinburgh' when she was old enough but has now had a 'change' of heart'.

The 74-year-old will reportedly instead now give the substantive title to his youngest brother, Prince Edward, in recognition of the royal's ongoing service over the years.

It's also been reported in the Mirror.co.uk (opens in new tab) that the Earl of Wessex was irritated that Charles was planning to make Princess Charlotte, 7, the 'Duchess of Edinburgh', viewing the decision to be a 'slap in the face' after all he'd done to support King Charles during Prince Andrew's sex abuse case.

It's understood that Prince Edward, 58, had also been expecting to receive the title after being 'promised' its inheritance by the Queen before she died and had even intended for it to be "passed down to his son, Viscount Severn." If Princess Charlotte was to receive the title, she would have been the first-ever Duchess of Edinburgh.

"Now it does look like the tide is turning," the source, who is reportedly close to Prince Edward, added. "Clearly the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen’s wishes."

The title of the Duke of Edinburgh was last held by Prince Philip, the late Queen's husband. It was first created by King George VI in 1726 and has been recreated three times since.