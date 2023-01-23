Princess Charlotte to lose out on new title to another royal as King Charles has 'change of heart'

King Charles III has reportedly now decided to give the title of the Duke of Edinburgh to a different member of the Royal Family

Princess
(Image credit: Getty)
Emma Dooney
By Emma Dooney
published

Princess Charlotte will not be given a special title by King Charles III after the monarch's 'change of heart' over its inheritance, according to an inside source. 

Princess Charlotte may miss out on a special title following King Charles III's decision to grant it to another member of the Royal Family, according to an insider. 

It's understood that His Majesty had originally hoped to make the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton the 'Duke of Edinburgh' when she was old enough but has now had a 'change' of heart'. 

The 74-year-old will reportedly instead now give the substantive title to his youngest brother, Prince Edward, in recognition of the royal's ongoing service over the years. 

It's also been reported in the Mirror.co.uk (opens in new tab) that the Earl of Wessex was irritated that Charles was planning to make Princess Charlotte, 7, the 'Duchess of Edinburgh', viewing the decision to be a 'slap in the face' after all he'd done to support King Charles during Prince Andrew's sex abuse case

Prince Charles, Colonel, Welsh Guards, And His Brother Prince Edward, Earl Of Wessex Talking On The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: Tim Graham / Contributor via Getty)

It's understood that Prince Edward, 58, had also been expecting to receive the title after being 'promised' its inheritance by the Queen before she died and had even intended for it to be "passed down to his son, Viscount Severn." If Princess Charlotte was to receive the title, she would have been the first-ever Duchess of Edinburgh. 

Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty)

"Now it does look like the tide is turning," the source, who is reportedly close to Prince Edward, added. "Clearly the King has had time to reflect on the late Queen’s wishes." 

The title of the Duke of Edinburgh was last held by Prince Philip, the late Queen's husband. It was first created by King George VI in 1726 and has been recreated three times since. 

Emma Dooney
Emma Dooney

Emma is a Lifestyle News Writer for woman&home. Hailing from the lovely city of Dublin, she mainly covers the Royal Family and the entertainment world, as well as the occasional health and wellness feature. Always up for a good conversation, she has a passion for interviewing everyone from A-list celebrities to the local GP - or just about anyone who will chat to her, really.

 

Emma holds an MA in International Journalism from City, University of London and a BA in English Literature from Trinity College Dublin.


Latest