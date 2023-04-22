King Charles's coronation logo - all the hidden details explained

King Charles's coronation date is just weeks away, with more and more details being revealed. From the crown King Charles will wear and Prince William’s role, many questions are being answered as the big day draws nearer.

The UK will enjoy an extra bank holiday to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III, with many street parties planned across the country. And as royal fans stock up on coronation merchandise, more questions are being asked about the coronation logo.

So while we may have lots of details on the coronation ceremony, what do we know about the coronation logo?

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

When was the coronation logo released?

While King Charles became King in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation logo wasn't revealed until February 2023.

The emblem was released on the Royal Family's official Instagram page, sharing the blue, red, and white artwork alongside the caption, "The new Coronation emblem has been unveiled! The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings, and on official merchandise.



"The design features the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales, and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, paying tribute to The King’s love of the natural world.



"Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which His Majesty will be crowned in May."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the meaning behind the coronation logo?

As per the Royal Family's website (opens in new tab), the coronation logo represents King Charles's passion for the environment while keeping with royal tradition - such as keeping the Union Jack colors.

Describing the emblem, the website states, "The emblem pays tribute to The King’s love of the natural world, unifying the flora of the four nations of the United Kingdom; the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland."

"Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which His Majesty The King will be crowned during the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6. The emblem has been designed using the red, white, and blue of the Union flag."

(Image credit: Getty)

The designer of the emblem, former Chief Design Officer at Apple, Sir Jony Ive, said, "It is such an honor to be able to contribute to this remarkable national occasion, and our team is so very proud of this work. The design was inspired by King Charles' love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world."

He added, "The emblem speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom. The gentle modesty of these natural forms combines to define an emblem that acknowledges both the joyful and profound importance of this occasion."

What will the coronation logo be used for?

The emblem is essentially the logo that will be used in all official marketing and communications surrounding King Charles's coronation.

The logo will be featured on merchandise and at key events, such as the Westminster Abbey service and Windsor concert, as well as national events such as street parties and community gatherings.

Anyone can download the coronation emblem image to use at their own party and it will be available until December 31, 2023. Visit royal.uk (opens in new tab) for more information.