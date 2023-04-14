King Charles’ Coronation performers have been announced, and it’s a star-studded mix from both sides of the Atlantic
Meghan Markle might be staying in America, but some of music’s superstars will make the trip
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
With King Charles’ Coronation fast approaching, more details are slowly emerging – and we cannot wait! The Palace has finally confirmed the first batch of superstars who will have the honor of performing at the historic event, and it includes a mix of talent from both sides of the Atlantic.
- The Coronation of King Charles will include special performances from superstars including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That
- The stars are the first to have been confirmed to perform for crowds of thousands at the free concert to celebrate the coronation
- In other royal news, ‘forgiving’ King Charles giving Prince Harry valuable ‘opportunity’ over coronation weekend
The coronation of King Charles is inching closer and closer.
While it’s been discussed pretty much since he became King following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, Charles’ coronation is now taking more concrete shape.
We know what crowns he and wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will wear. We know the subtle changes he’s bringing in compared to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth in the 1950s. And we know who will be turning up for the occasion – and which family members won’t be coming.
And now, we finally have more intel on the glitzier side of things.
Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe winner Lionel Richie will be among the star-studded line-up of performers putting on a once-in-a-lifetime performance in front of the King and the crowd outside Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.
This is the balloted free concert which will follow the day of the coronation itself, which lands on Saturday, May 6.
The Dancing on the Ceiling singer is a familiar face for the King, having been chosen as the first global ambassador for Charles’ charity, The Prince’s Trust, back in 2019.
While some Californians will be staying home with two of Charles’ grandchildren, California Gurls singer Katy Perry will travel to the UK to join Lionel Richie at the bash.
The two currently serve as American Idol judges together.
Katy is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, and serves as an ambassador for the King’s charity, The British Asian Trust, and has said she hopes her performance will shine a light on its Children’s Protection Fund.
While Charles’ choices include some pop and Motown icons, he’s keeping a sense of tradition, too.
Operatic superstar, Andrea Bocelli, will perform, as will Sir Bryn Terfel.
Other acts on the line-up are local favorites, like British boyband, Take That.
The group, who dominated the charts the first time around in the 1990s as a fivesome, reunited in the late 2000s. The group now consists of three original members - Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.
It’ll be a lovely sense of continuation having Gary Barlow involved. The singer organized the Diamond Jubilee concert for the late Queen in 2012 and led his bandmates in a performance at the London 2012 Olympics closing ceremony.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
The Love is Blind season 4 reunion features a unique twist
Been anxiously awaiting the Love is Blind season 4 reunion? Join the club
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
What is the best exercise for stress relief? Personal trainers reveal their favorites
The best exercise for stress relief will be different for everyone, here's how to find yours
By Grace Walsh • Published