Everything we know about King Charles’s Coronation Concert: Line up, ballot, and who might perform

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September, the then-Prince Charles became King.

Now, his Coronation date is just weeks away, with more and more details being revealed . From Queen Camilla’s crown and Prince William’s role , many questions are starting to get answered as the big day draws nearer.

But while we may have lots of details on the Coronation ceremony, what do we know about the Coronation Concert?

In a statement about the bank holiday celebrations, Buckingham Palace said, “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort hope the Coronation Weekend will provide an opportunity to spend time and celebrate with friends, families and communities across the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. Their Majesties are looking forward to marking the occasion with the public throughout 2023.”

Here’s everything we know about the Coronation Concert; including who might be performing and how you can watch it.

(Image credit: Getty)

When is the Coronation Concert taking place and how can I watch it?

The Coronation Concert will take place on Sunday, May 7, the day after the Coronation Ceremony and ahead of Bank Holiday Monday on May 8.

The Palace confirmed, “On Sunday, 7th May 2023, a special Coronation Concert will be staged and broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios.”

The concert will be staged on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, marking the first time a concert has been held in the grounds. Last year, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert was held at Buckingham Palace.

The concert will be produced by BBC Studios and broadcast live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

The BBC website states, “Attended by a public audience including volunteers from The King and The Queen Consort’s many charity affiliations, the concert will see a world-class orchestra play interpretations of musical favorites fronted by fantastic entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance and the arts."

“The performances will be supported by staging and effects located on the Castle’s East Lawn and will also feature a selection of spoken word sequences delivered by stars of stage and screen.”

(Image credit: Getty)

What is the ballot and has it closed?

5,000 pairs of free tickets to the Coronation Concert were put on offer to the public via a ballot, which was run through Ticketmaster. However, the ballot is now closed so, unfortunately, it's too late to get tickets.

Each applicant in the ballot was able to nominate a guest, meaning 10,000 members of the public will have tickets to the historic event.

The ballot opened at 7am on Friday February 10, and closed on Wednesday February 28. Winners of the ballot will be informed by late April, while those who weren't successful won't be contacted.

Tickets are not being allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, so you have as much chance of securing a ticket if you applied early or late in the window.

According to the BBC, the tickets will be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK population.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Who’s in the line-up for the Coronation concert?

The official line up for the Coronation Concert is yet to be announced, with the BBC website stating, "Check back here for the full line-up when it's confirmed."

But many artists are rumoured to be taking part, including one unlikely star who is asking to perform. Take That are apparently set to headline the coronation concert, according to The Sun (opens in new tab). But it will just be Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, as Robbie Williams reportedly turned down the offer.

Andrew LLoyd-Weber, Olly Murs and Lionel Richie - who is rumoured to be one of the King's favourite artists - are also rumoured to be performing at the event.

An official Coronation Choir, a group created from the nation’s keenest community choirs and amateur singers from across the UK, including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBT+ singing groups and deaf signing choirs, will also perform.

The Coronation Concert will also feature a world-class orchestra playing interpretations of musical favourites fronted by “some of the world’s biggest entertainers, alongside performers from the world of dance”, the Palace said.

(Image credit: Getty)

Who has confirmed they will play and who has declined?

So far, no-one has confirmed that they will definitely play at the Coronation Concert. However, as Andrew Lloyd-Weber performed at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert, it is likely he will take to the stage.

It's been rumoured that a number of acts have turned down the offer of performing at the concert, although again, this hasn't been confirmed.

A palace insider told Mail Online (opens in new tab) that King Charles was ‘very keen’ to have both Adele and Ed Sheeran perform at the concert, personally requesting their presence. However, both stars declined the offer, with Ed being ‘too busy’ preparing for an upcoming gig in Texas, and Adele turning it down for unknown reasons. Though her extended Vegas residency is likely a contributing factor.

Harry Styles was also apparently invited to perform, but declined due to scheduling conflicts. Kylie Minogue has also declined an offer, and Elton John, who was a close friend of the late Princess Diana, also declined.

The Spice Girls are also said to have declined the opportunity to perform at the event.