Kate Middleton's poppy red coat is the perfect spring cover-up as she steps out in Soho

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in London today on Thursday, May 4, 2023, as they visited a pub in Soho and took a trip on the Elizabeth Line.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked jubilant as they stepped out in London today.

In patriotic colors, the Princess re-wore a red and white ensemble that looked fabulous on the sunnt day in Soho.

Ahead of the King and Queen's coronation on Saturday, May 6, the Prince and Princess of Wales have continued their royal duties by attending engagements in London.

The Princess looked particularly wonderful as she re-wore a long red buttoned coat that she has been snapped in on a number of occasions. Previously in June 2022, Kate Middleton's red coat stunned crowds at a Queen's Platinum Jubilee event in Cardiff. The Princess wore this coat with a completely different hairstyle and accessories and showed how versatile this piece can be.

The coat worn by Princess Catherine is the Mandarin Collar Coat in Orange-Red and is from the UK brand Eponine (opens in new tab). Sadly, Kate Middleton's red coat is no longer available to buy.

To accompany this bold red coat, the Princess wore a bright white dress that could be seen poking out from underneath her coat. Like many of Kate Middleton's dresses, this dress was from Suzannah London and is called the White Flippy Wiggle Dress.

She also matched her shoes, the Jimmy Choo 'Romy 85' Optic White Leather Pumps, and handbag, the Small ‘Amberley’ White Grain Leather Crossbody Bag, to her dress as they were the same bright white color which perfectly contrasted with her dark hair and colorful coat.

🟣 Jumping on the Elizabeth Line to Soho! pic.twitter.com/hJKQPmCtHYMay 4, 2023 See more

The royals also shared a photograph of themselves taking the tube to get there. They traveled from Acton Main Line to Tottenham Court Road via the Elizabeth Line, the newest tube line added to London's underground services which was opened by Queen Elizabeth II last year.

Fans loved to see the Prince and Princess in London and took to social media to complement the couple."So good to see Catherine and William out and about today in Soho, I just love what she’s wearing. The princess of Wales always makes a statement with what she’s wearing, love them both," said one fan on Twitter.

"I love this new approach by the Prince and Princess of Wales. They are just so relatable and approachable," said another fan.

One was concerned about the Princess' Jimmy Choo shoes being ruined on the public transport and joked, "Princess of Wales commutes wearing white heels!"