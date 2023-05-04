Duchess Sophie stuns in summery pink and white gingham look but we're obsessed with her sophisticated handbag

Duchess Sophie's pink gingham ensemble was a fantastic look as the Duchess joined with other members of the Royal Family to host a garden party at Buckingham Palace in celebration of the King's coronation.

On Wednesday, May 3, 2023, members of the Royal Family hosted a Garden Party in London.

In attendance at this important event was Duchess Sophie who stole the show with a stunning re-wear of a pink and white gingham dress.

In other royal news, Princess Eugenie shares rare family photos as she pays loved-up tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank.

Hosted by The King and The Queen Consort, accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent, the Royal Family invited people from across the UK to the first of the 2023 Garden Parties.

The Palace stated, "these annual events are an opportunity to recognise and reward those who have made a positive impact in their communities. Among those invited today were some of the 500 ‘Coronation Champions’ - exceptional volunteers who have been selected by the Royal Voluntary Service to mark this special Coronation year."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The event was held in the gardens at Buckingham Palace and the Duchess of Edinburgh nailed the perfect spring-to-summer look as she re-wore a white and pink gingham ensemble.

The Duchess' dress was from the brand Suzannah (opens in new tab) which is one of the go-to brands for the Duchess of Edinburgh's dresses. The dress was in a coat style and features a low collared neckline with large double-breasted white buttons across the front of the dress. The dress hung low and rested around the Duchess' ankles. Although this coat dress is no longer in stock, the brand sells many similar looks with the same fabric.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Leo Gingham Tweed Pink Fit and Flare Dress, £1,890 | Suzannah London (opens in new tab) The stunning and best-selling fit and flare Leo dress has this season has been re-imagined from a beautiful new Italian Pink Gingham cloth. The soft, Italian viscose and silk gingham tweed is made using FSC-certified viscose yarn, making this an exciting new addition to the Suzannah London Sustainable collection.

The Duchess accessorized this look perfectly and wore the stunning Iside Top Handle Mini Bag in Pergamena White (opens in new tab) from the Italian brand Valextra.

This white bag was complemented by her nude Prada leather pumps and her pink and white Jane Taylor London. All of these accessories have been worn by the Duchess of Edinburgh before, showcasing her efforts to keep her wardrobe sustainable and re-wear certain pieces.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The gingham coat dress was also a sustainable choice by Her Royal Highness. Sophie has worn this dress on many occasions and seems to save this look for summery events that take place outside and in the sun.

The Duchess was most recently seen in this dress in June 2022 when the Duchess and Duke of Edinburgh attended the Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Trooping of the Color the Duchess wore the exact same coat dress and the exact same hat, proving that this versatile dress is the perfect summer look and made in a timeless style that can be worn again and again.