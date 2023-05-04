Princess Eugenie shares rare family photos as she pays loved up tribute to husband Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie shared a series of rare family photos as she penned a special message in honor of Jack Brooksbank's birthday.

Princess Eugenie took to social media to share a public birthday message for her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter treated her fans to some sweet snaps of her and Jack as well as one of their son, August.

Princess Eugenie paid a sweet public birthday wish to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, sharing a series of special family photographs.

Taking to Instagram, the Queen's granddaughter, who married Jack at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel in October 2018, penned a touching message to her hubby, alongside some selfies of the pair.

"Happy Birthday to you my love. Here's to another 100 birthdays together," Eugenie, who is pregnant with her second child, wrote alongside a string of red heart emojis.

In the first photo, Jack and Eugenie can be seen grinning for a selfie in front of a beautiful evening sky, with Jack looking casual in a backwards baseball cap and the princess looking relaxed in a white shirt with her sunglasses propped onto her tied-up hair.

Another image shows the couple enjoying a touching moment with two-year-old son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who can be seen riding on his mom's shoulders with Jack placing his arm behind them.

Princess Eugenie confirmed the wonderful news that she and Jack are set to become parents for a second time back in January.

Confirming her pregnancy, Eugenie, whose sister Princess Beatrice become a mom to daughter Sienna in 2021, left royal fans cooing over son August.

In the pregnancy reveal, August can be seen wrapped up warm in a wooly hat and sweater, hugging his mother's blossoming baby bump in front of a picturesque countryside backdrop.

"We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," Eugenie told her 1.7 million followers at the time.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to attend King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, however Eugenie and Princess Beatrice reportedly won't be part of the procession on the day.

According to The Times, the sisters, who are the daughters of Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah Ferguson, will attend the coronation only as guests, as the procession is "confined to working members of the Royal Family".