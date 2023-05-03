Duchess Sophie’s emerald green dress and go-to belt show a flair for 50s style as she gets into the coronation spirit

Duchess Sophie’s emerald green dress and go-to belt showed a flair for 50s style as she got into the coronation spirit.

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped out in a stunning fit-and-flare dress for a day of pre-coronation engagements in Wolverhampton on May 2.

This magnificent jewel-toned outfit was completed with her recent go-to statement belt and Duchess Sophie couldn’t have looked more regal.

Kate Middleton’s silk and crystal embellished bee clutch bag might be one of our current obsessions but when it comes to royal style there's always something new to catch your eye and Duchess Sophie’s emerald green dress is the outfit of the moment. The Duchess of Edinburgh went all-out 50s with her outfit for a day of engagements in Wolverhampton with Prince Edward on May 2.

As working royals, it’s believed they’re set to be involved in the procession and Buckingham Palace appearance on King Charles’ coronation day. And it’s perhaps no surprise that the days leading up to this national occasion are as busy as ever for the Edinburghs too.

During their busy day, the Duke and Duchess visited the Big Venture Community Center, Beatsabar Music Studios, the Royal School of Wolverhampton, and the City of Wolverhampton College. On this relatively warm spring day, Duchess Sophie’s emerald green dress couldn’t have been a more perfect choice.

The bold 50s-style linen shirt dress is from Suzannah London (opens in new tab) and has ¾ length sleeves rolled up in a relaxed cuff, a flared midi-length skirt, and a prominent collar adding extra structure. The buttons stretching all the way down the front of this gorgeous dress are the exact same shade and are a subtle detail that accentuates the beauty of this vibrant color choice.

(opens in new tab) Adeline Frill Midi Dress | $169.23 (£135.20) |Whistles (opens in new tab) Although not quite as 50s-style as Duchess Sophie's emerald green dress, this stunning green midi dress features similarly a stand-out collar. With a more subtle draped skirt and shorter sleeves, this would make for the perfect springtime dress and can be elegantly dressed up or down for any occasion.

(opens in new tab) Olivia O Detail Croc Leather Jeans Belt, $35 (£28) | John Lewis (opens in new tab) With its more subtle gold buckle, this versatile tan belt can help you put your own twist on Duchess Sophie's statement accessory. Made from leather, this brown crocodile-effect belt is the perfect choice to finish off your outfit.

Duchess Sophie’s emerald green dress was paired with a belt we’ve come to know and love in recent months. It was the same tan leather belt with a bold metal buckle that was her accessory of choice to go with Duchess Sophie’s shell-pink satin shirt in April. With engravings and what appear to be stones set into the buckle, this gives this flowy springtime look a modern edge and perfectly matched her tan heels.

The Duchess of Edinburgh opted to wear her blonde hair in soft waves, loose around her shoulders, and added another pop of eye-catching color with an orange Sophie Habsburg (opens in new tab) bag. This was seen only in certain pictures from the day, including one taken by Royal Photographer Tim Rooke shared on the Royal Family’s social media account.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie’s day started at the community-run Big Venture Center where they met local primary school children, Director of the Center Karen Trainer, and volunteers and clients. As per the Royal Family website (opens in new tab), they then moved on to visit Beatsabar which hosts music-based workshops and provides enrichment activities to young people in complicated situations.

They met young people from Braybrook and Midpoint PRUs who are not only working on music that reflects their real-life experiences, but music for the coronation. They also visited The Royal School Wolverhampton of which the Duke of Edinburgh is a patron and met students and staff members. They ended their busy day of engagements by attending a Coronation Big Lunch at City of Wolverhampton College where they were joined by guests from the local community.