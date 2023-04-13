Duchess Sophie’s shell-pink satin shirt and statement belt is the style pairing we’ve been dreaming of this spring.

The Duchess of Edinburgh undertook an important engagement at St Bartholomew’s Hospital on April 12 and her outfit screams spring.

Duchess Sophie paired a pink satin shirt with a cozy cardigan and statement brown belt that’s perfect for the transitional weather.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Prince Harry “swore at Charles” in a telephone fight about money.

When it comes to royal fashion Kate Middleton’s dresses might have become more well-known, but her aunt-in-law the Duchess of Edinburgh is also pushing the boundaries. Not only did Princess Catherine’s red nail polish at Easter mirror a confident move from Duchess Sophie, but both have showcased a flair for seasonal outfits with equally bold details. Just days after Duchess Sophie’s bold pink coat wowed as she walked to church at Windsor Castle on Easter Sunday, she showed transitional dressing can be fun and full of texture in London.

HRH, The Duchess of Edinburgh attended Mencap's health inequalities summit today at St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London, to learn more about the healthcare inequalities faced by people with a #LearningDisability. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/EYdl7sScdhApril 12, 2023 See more

Duchess Sophie’s shell-pink satin shirt was the perfect soft pastel tone for spring as she attended Mencap’s Health Inequalities Summit at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. Mencap is committed to supporting people with learning disabilities and focused on improving their lives. The Duchess of Edinburgh has been Patron of Mencap since 2004 and she learnt about the healthcare inequalities faced by people with learning disabilities.

For this important engagement, Duchess Sophie wore a satin shirt tucked into a fashion-forward snake-print Emilia Wickstead skirt. This was quite a surprising choice for Duchess Sophie, whose husband Prince Edward is 13th in the royal line of succession as animal prints are not typical go-tos for senior royals.

(opens in new tab) Satin Collared Blouse |$43 /£35 | Marks & Spencer (opens in new tab) Bring pastels into your wardrobe this spring with this beautiful satin blouse. Recreate Duchess Sophie's shell-pink satin shirt with this staple, featuring long sleeves, elegant buttons and waist darts for extra structure.

(opens in new tab) Olivia O Detail Croc Leather Jeans Belt |$35/£28 | John Lewis (opens in new tab) With its more low-key gold buckle, this tan belt is a versatile accessory that can help you put your own twist on Duchess Sophie's statement belt look. Made from leather, this brown crocodile-effect belt is the perfect finishing detail to your outfit.

Adding extra dimension and detail to her outfit, the Duchess of Edinburgh brought the two items together with a statement brown waist belt. The large metal clasp appears to have a pattern of engraving and stones set into it which mirrors the style of her circle stud earrings - a unique pair that also has stones branching out from the center. Over the top of Duchess Sophie’s shell-pink shirt and giving even more texture to the final look was a cozy beige coatigan.

Perfect for the sunshine and chillier breeze in London, Duchess Sophie proved she was the Queen of spring dressing with this confident outfit. The contrast of the satin shirt, knitted coatigan and brown leather belt comes together to form a look that is both formal and modern for this significant engagement.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Duchess Sophie took over as Patron of Mencap from the late Queen Mother and ran the first 1.5 miles of the virtual London Marathon in 2020 in support of this vital charity. At the summit, the Duchess of Edinburgh heard from NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard, Mencap Chair Dame Carolyn Fairbairn and met many inspirational campaigners including Cath Horbury and Paula McGowan as well as campaigners for Mencap’s Treat Me Well campaign.

This was launched in 2018 with a mission to transform how how people with a learning disability are treated by the NHS in hospital.