Prince Harry 'swore at Charles' in telephone fight about money

Prince Harry caused quite the row with King Charles over money, and there may or may not have been some foul language in use...

In Harry's new memoir, Spare, he reveals many intimate details about his upbringing, and particularly his time spent as an active member of the Royal family. He spends time discussing his separation from the family with his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as his children, as they embarked on the move to California - which can also be viewed in their Netflix docu-series, Harry & Meghan. However, another new book reveals even more delectably close details about the inner workings of the family, and one moment, in particular, caught our eye.

Robert Jobson reveals in his new book, Our King that Harry got into a bit of a tiff over money with his father, King Charles III. When financial needs were not being met, Harry allegedly got a bit ill-tempered over the phone. 

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex depart after the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

Harry, who will be attending the coronation ceremony next month, had reportedly been contacting the Queen to discuss financial details, but she became 'weary and tired' of Harry as these conversations continued. 

The book explains that, after Harry moved to California, he would try to call his grandmother, but later explains that the Queen found her conversations with Harry to be quite "difficult and wearisome." 

"She didn't want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father," the book says. 

After going to King Charles, however, tempers were raised, especially during a conversation about money. 

Prince Harry

"Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds," according to the book. "When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn't given in, he told her that he wasn't a bank."

The book also claims that the Queen would repeatedly grow frustrated by Harry and Meghan. Despite always having "great affection" for Harry, the author of Our King writes about how the Queen would become hurt and angry over Prince Harry's comments about the Royal family

It is also thought that the Queen believed Meghan to have "clouded" Harry's thoughts about the royal family, making it increasingly difficult for all of them to get along.

