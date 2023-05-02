Kate Middleton's silk and crystal embellished bee clutch bag is our current obsession

Kate Middleton's embellished bee clutch is our current obsession, and we are loving this versatile accessory that comes in a variety of colors and different crystal brooches.

The Princess of Wales is known for her immaculate style and has been a fashion icon for over a decade.

There is one specific item of Kate's that we are currently obsessed with - and it's the perfect piece to make a statement.

Princess Catherine has an enviable wardrobe and a team of stylists who are adept at creating incredible looks for Her Royal Highness. Whether its dressing up for a state dinner, or dressing down to take on an active engagement, the Princess always looks picture-perfect.

While we covet a lot of the items in her wardrobe, there is one particular piece that we can't stop thinking about. In June 2019, Kate stepped out in London to attend the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Spring Restaurant, Somerset House. Her Royal Highness is a Patron of Action on Addiction and was invited to this event as part of her charitable role.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess looked gorgeous in a white off the shoulder gown, but what really caught our eye was her pristine bright silvery-gray silk clutch bag. Matching her silver sparkly shoes and her glistening earrings, the Princess opted to wear a gray bag that featured a bold crystal bee embellishment.

This stunning accessory was eye-catching but had a timeless feel as the perfect bag to jazz up any outfit. The clutch was from Wilbur and Gussie and comes in an array of exciting colors. The crystal bee brooch is just one of the many animal brooches you can add to this look, and fans can choose from; turtles, foxes, butterflies, and starfish among other brooch designs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(opens in new tab) Charlie Bespoke Steel Silk Clutch, £245.00 | Wilbur & Gussie (opens in new tab) This clutch is made from 100% light grey silk and features an optional brooch. The bag also features; a silk wrist strap, an inner pocket, and magnetic fastening.

The Princess seems to share her love of the Wilbur and Gussie clutch with a few other members of her family who have been snapped wearing this clutch. In fact, Catherine's sister Pippa was actually snapped wearing the bedazzled version of this clutch many years before Kate was seen holding her version.

In 2011, Pippa attended the Boodles Boxing Ball at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London. For this event, Pippa wore a striking red silk gown and a gold-colored sparkling Charlie clutch. Pippa also opted to have a simple circular crystal embellishment brooch on the bag instead of an animal figure.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Other members of the Royal Family have also been seen wearing the Charlie clutch from Wilber & Gussie. Princess Beatrice was snapped holding the purple silk version of the clutch with the same crystal bee embellishment.

Meghan Markle was also previously snapped with the oyster silk version of the Charlie clutch without a crystal brooch embellishment - showcasing yet another way to wear this look. It seems this is a timeless clutch that is beloved by many royals and is the perfect accessory to spice up a royal look!