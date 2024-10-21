The 32 best wooden flooring looks around the home, that will instantly transform your space

Not feeling carpet or tiles? Turn to wooden flooring looks for an interior that is not only aesthetically pleasing but also highly functional. Indeed, whichever wood material or design you choose will create an ideal base for an inviting home decor - one that can be the focal point or blend seamlessly.

While you might not have realised it, there are dozens of options when it comes to styles of wooden floor. You can choose from the likes of pine or beech and can opt for classic floorboards or a jazzier design - such as chevron or herringbone.

However, the perfect choice of wooden floor for your home will entirely depend on the decor you choose to pair it with - from the shade of wall colour to the type of soft furnishings - and the room in question, be that your kitchen, bathroom or living area. Be inspired by these stunning ideas...

32 of the best wooden flooring looks

1. The classic lounge

A darker wooden floor can make a living room look elegant and cosy by adding richness and depth to the space. The deep tones create a warm, inviting atmosphere while being able to complement various decor styles - from modern to traditional.

2. The rustic bathroom

Forget tiles or laminate, an oak wooden floor can look stunning in a rustic-style bathroom thanks to its natural grain and warm, earthy tones. The wood's timeless, universal appeal can create an inviting atmosphere that’s the perfect backdrop to a long, candlelit soak.

3. The airy lounge

Pale wooden floorboards are an ideal choice for a living room because they create a bright, airy feel that really opens up the space, making it feel larger. Further still, the light tone provides a neutral base that complements various colour schemes and decor styles.

4. The edgy lounge

Want to try something a little different? Black wooden floors can look stylish in a living room. The sleek finish provides a modern, minimalist backdrop, which also contrasts nicely with other items in the room - including allowing bold furniture and decor to stand out.

5. The elegant dining room

Chevron-pattern wooden floorboards can look stylish in a dining room since their geometric design adds visual interest and a sense of movement to the space. The angled pattern creates an elegant look that enhances the room's sophistication - and is the ideal setting for delicious food and great conversation.

6. The cosy bedroom

A pale wooden floor is great in the bedroom since it creates a serene and light-filled space, which promotes relaxation and calm. The soft, neutral tones not only generate a sense of spaciousness but also provide a versatile foundation that complements a variety of design elements - like bedding and rugs.

7. The pine dining area

Pine wooden floors can look cosy in a dining area - particularly one that's situated in a sunroom - because the warm, honey-toned hues create an inviting, rustic charm. What's more, the natural grain patterns of pine enhance the nature-inspired ambience and also make the space feel more connected to the outdoors.

8. The al fresco look

If you've got dark wooden decking, then why not match it up with a mahogany floor inside? The rich, deep tones will convey a sense of luxury and sophistication to your interior while seamlessly connecting with the outdoor space - leaving you with a polished result that will add to the flow of your living areas.

9. The connected living area

Having the same wooden flooring in both the living room and dining room can create a cohesive, unified look that will make your living space feel more open and harmonious. Further still, if you opt for beech, the lighter tones of this kind of wood bring a natural, airy feel.

10. The stylish kitchen

Don't just leave an eye-catching wooden floor style for your lounge or dining room. A chevron pattern can look seriously chic in a kitchen by adding visual interest to otherwise plain cupboards and surfaces. The distinctive V-shaped design adds sophistication and will elevate the room's overall aesthetic.

11. The herringbone-style lounge

Want to add something a little different to your living area? Herringbone pine wooden flooring adds warmth by combining natural, golden tones with a visually engaging pattern. The eye-catching design, which instantly adds character and texture, also goes perfectly with a range of wall colours and soft furnishings.

12. The chevron-style dining area

Allow your chevron-style wooden flooring to take centre stage if you are drawn towards a minimal aesthetic. The pattern can transform a dining room by introducing a bold, sophisticated focal point that instantly elevates the room's visual appeal. The striking design also creates depth and dimension, particularly in a smaller space.

13. The cool kitchen

While it might be tempting to install tiles or laminate on the floor of your kitchen, a dark wooden floor is just as practical - and often much more visually appealing. It adds a sleek, modern look while hiding dirt and stains more effectively than lighter floors. Additionally, the rich tones bring warmth and contrast to the space.

14. The neutral look

Paler chevron-patterned wooden floorboards are great for opening up a living area because their pale tones reflect more natural light - making the space feel larger and brighter. Further still, the design of the floorboards adds subtle depth and movement, drawing the eye throughout the room.

15. The airy kitchen

Keen to brighten up a cramped kitchen? Paler beech wooden flooring can help reflect natural light, making the space feel more open. Additionally, opting for the wood in a chevron pattern adds visual interest in the form of subtle stylish detail that creates a modern yet elegant finish.

16. The luxurious bedroom

Choose oak wooden floorboards, that are generous in length and width, for a sense of natural warmth and spaciousness. The wide planks emphasise the wood's rich grain and texture, creating a luxurious, grounded feel that makes them ideal for use in a bedroom.

17. The flowing living space

Chevron-style wooden floorboards throughout your home can create a consistent, elegant design that adds visual interest to every room. The dynamic, angular pattern - which emits stylish sophistication - will enhance the flow between spaces, making your home feel much more cohesive.

18. The cosy lounge

If you want to add texture and timeless appeal to a living room, then dark wooden floorboards can be a smart idea. The deep tones make the space feel more cosy by adding warmth and richness, which in turn will make it feel more inviting and comfortable - especially when paired with soft lighting and splashes of colour.

19. The pared-back bathroom

Let your bathroom floor take centre stage. Chevron-style oak wood creates a striking geometric pattern, particularly when laid next to plainer fittings and furniture. It's a design that adds visual interest, while the rich grain and texture of the oak generate an inviting ambience.

20. The blendable look

Beech wooden floorboards can blend effectively with any interior look due to their light, neutral tones and subtle grain patterns. Their versatility allows them to complement both modern and traditional styles - acting as a soft, warm foundation that pairs well with various colour schemes and decor elements.

21. The half-half look

A living area with half wooden flooring and half tiles can break up your space by visually demarcating different functional zones, such as separating the lounge from a dining or kitchen area. This contrast in materials also adds texture and variety, creating a more dynamic and structured layout.

22. The mahogany bedroom

Mahogany wooden flooring can elevate a bedroom by adding a rich, luxurious aesthetic with its deep, warm tones. The natural beauty and elegance of mahogany create a sophisticated backdrop - one that feels centuries-old - that also makes the space feel more inviting.

23. The all-pine look

You can match your pine wooden flooring with other furniture in your living room for a generous dose of warm, rustic charm. The light, natural hues and unique grain patterns of the wood can create a welcoming atmosphere - one that's ideal for relaxing and reading a book, or catching up with loved ones.

24. The zig-zag design

Bored of straight lines? A zig-zag wooden floor elevates a living room by introducing a dynamic, eye-catching pattern that adds movement and visual interest to the space. The unique design elevates the room's look and creates a stylish focal point that makes the floor a standout feature amidst the overall decor.

25. The matchy-matchy hallway

Wooden floorboards in a hallway combined with wooden stairs can enhance the flow of your home's entranceway by creating a cohesive and inviting look. What's more, the consistent oak material makes the transition between levels smooth and visually harmonious.

26. The colour pop

Dark wooden flooring pairs well with colourful decor because its deep, neutral tones create a striking contrast that allows vibrant hues to stand out without overwhelming the space. When used for a living room, the richness of the dark wood also provides a cosy, grounding effect.

27. The wooden contrast

Don't be afraid to clash your types of wood. A contrasting floor and furniture can create an aesthetically pleasing design by adding visual depth and interest. Rather than a matchy-matchy aesthetic, embracing the differences actually allows both to stand out while fostering a bedroom that feels warm and inviting.

28. The hickory look

Hickory wooden flooring is a great choice for a living room because of its exceptional durability and distinctive grain patterns, which will add character and warmth to your space. Its rich, varied tones create a natural, inviting atmosphere - making it a perfect foundation for both rustic and contemporary decor.

29. The breton cross

After a pattern with a difference? The Breton cross style of wooden flooring is a good choice for a living area because its intricate geometric design adds a unique, sophisticated touch, creating a visually captivating focal point. The bold pattern enhances the room's aesthetic by blending traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance, making the space feel both stylish and distinctive.

30. The ultra-polished finish

A very polished wooden floor can elevate a living area by reflecting light, making the space feel brighter and more expansive. The glossy finish adds a sleek, refined look that enhances the room's sense of elegance and luxury, which will also complement both modern and classic decor styles.

31. The oak lounge

An oak wooden floor makes a room instantly feel cosier due to its warm, natural tones and rich grain patterns - which creates a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. The material also adds a sense of warmth and grounding, making the room feel even more inviting - especially if there's an open fire too.

32. The simple look

A simple wooden floor allows the rest of the decor in a living area to shine by providing a neutral, understated backdrop that doesn't compete for attention. This will enhance the room's overall aesthetic harmony - allowing furniture and artwork to stand out and be the focal point of the interior.