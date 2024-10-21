32 ways to make a white bathroom look anything but boring

Firstly, the good news: there are many ways to make a white bathroom look anything but boring. While it may be the go-to choice for most homes, making a few clever tweaks to such a crisp, minimalist space can transform it into an environment you want to linger in.

From your choice of floor and design of cabinets to shade of towel and use of statement decor, there are many things to consider when adding vibrancy and serenity to a white bathroom. Because, while it's worth paying attention to the latest bathroom trends, it's important to ensure this room reflects your personality.

So, whether you want to feel energised as you get ready in the morning or are after a space that helps you relax in the evening, you want your white bathroom to be a space that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. Take a look at these ideas for elevating it...

32 white bathroom ideas

Potted plants

Plants are a great asset in a white bathroom because their vibrant green colour adds a refreshing, natural contrast to the clean, neutral backdrop. They bring life and texture into the space, and create a serene, spa-like atmosphere - one that can also be enhanced with choices of pots.

Plants are a great asset in a white bathroom because their vibrant green colour adds a refreshing, natural contrast to the clean, neutral backdrop. They bring life and texture into the space, and create a serene, spa-like atmosphere - one that can also be enhanced with choices of pots. The Peace Lily thrives in humid rooms with indirect sunlight, making it a great bathroom plant.

Dark wood floor

A dark wood floor can look nice in a white bathroom because it creates a striking contrast to the paler decor, which adds depth and warmth to the space. The rich tones of the material also have a grounding effect against the bright, crisp surfaces.

Pine furniture

Want to make a white bathroom feel more cosy? Incorporate pine furniture, which will introduce natural warmth and texture that contrasts nicely with the crisp, clean surfaces. Further still, the lighter wood style will add character and a spa-like feel that will enhance the room's overall vibe.

Colourful cupboards

A splash of colour in the form of a bathroom cabinet can add a bold pop of personality, while breaking up the white palette. A vibrant shade - such as navy blue - can also serve as a striking focal point that draws the eye to the more important parts of the room, like a sink or mirror.

Stone wall

There's no need to paint all four walls white. If you've got a nice stone or brick base, why not leave it exposed? This introduces natural texture and character to your space, creating a contrast with the smooth, clean white surfaces, that will add warmth, depth and a unique, rustic charm.

Pine wood floor

A pine wooden floor - as opposed to tiles - can look great in a white bathroom because the light, natural tones bring warmth and softness to the crisp, clean surroundings. What's more, the material's organic texture adds character and a cosy, inviting, spa-like atmosphere that you'll want to unwind within.

Patterned tiles

If you want to mix up your all-white tiles, why not add a monochrome aesthetic? A black chequered floor will add a bold focal point, and break up the simplicity of the white walls - bringing personality and texture to the space - and creating a stylish contrast to the plainer aspects of the room.

Colourful tiles

A white bathroom doesn't mean you can't have fun with other shades. Add in some colourful tiles to break up the neutral space and create a focal point - particularly beside a sink or mirror. Further still, pretty pastel hues can add to the cosy, calming ambience of your room.

Colourful towels

You can add splashes of colour to your white bathroom in a number of ways - not least with carefully chosen, and easy-to-change, items like hand and bath towels. They can brighten up the space and create an aesthetically pleasing visual contrast with the neutral, minimalist backdrop.

Gold fittings

Golden metal fittings - on a bathtub or sink - look stunning in a white bathroom because they add a touch of luxury and sophistication, while standing out beautifully against the clean, white backdrop. As opposed to traditional silver hardware, they can also deliver extra warmth to the space.

Colourful decor

Add in stylish items - like candles and diffusers - to bring easy pops of colour into your white bathroom. They add in vibrancy and can be used to reflect your personality, while also creating a lively contrast to the neutral backdrop. What's more, waft in their lovely scents while doing your skincare routine or enjoying a soak.

Statement mirror

When choosing a mirror to go in your white bathroom, you'd do well to select one that makes a statement - perhaps through a quirky shape or unusual frame to elevate the overall aesthetic. What's more, it will reflect light to make the bathroom feel more spacious and bright.

Marble effect

Embracing marble effect surfaces in a white bathroom will bring a luxurious feel, complementing the crisp, cleans tones with sophistication and a timeless style. On top of this, given its lighter colour, it will also blend well with the rest of the room.

Rattan baskets

Rattan baskets are a great addition to a white bathroom because they add warmth and natural texture, creating a cosy contrast against the clean, minimalist white backdrop. Their earthy tones and woven design bring an organic, spa-like feel to the space - perfect for helping you relax.

Wood panel

Rather than four white walls, you can introduce a wood panel on one to create an aesthetically pleasing point of difference. The natural tones of the material will introduce warmth and texture, creating a striking contrast against the minimalist design of the rest of the room.

Off-white paint

Off-white paint can look nice in a white bathroom because it adds subtle warmth and softness, preventing the space from feeling too sterile or cold. The slight variation in tone creates depth and dimension, while maintaining a bright, clean and serene atmosphere.

Wall shelves

Short on space? Shelving can look nice in a white bathroom because it adds both functionality and style, offering a way to display decorative items or store essentials in an organised and aesthetically pleasing manner. Choose a neutral colour for the shelving itself so that it blends well with the rest of your decor.

Black accents

Black accents can look really stylish in a white bathroom because they create a striking contrast that adds depth and definition to the space. The bold, modern touch of black - when used on mirror frames, taps and shower panels - adds sophistication to a clean white backdrop.

Ceiling colour

Subtly introducing another colour to the ceiling of a white bathroom - particularly one that is sloped - adds visual interest without overwhelming the space. This unexpected design element draws the eye upwards, and choosing a gentle hue like grey can maintain the clean, fresh aesthetic.

Maximalist look

A white bathroom doesn't mean you can't lean into your penchant for a maximalist aesthetic. What's more, a clean, white backdrop actually allows bold colours, patterns and textures to stand out, creating a vibrant and visually stimulating result. Use towels, plants and other decorations to reflect your personality.

White tiles

Rather than a plain white wall, introducing tiles will add some difference in texture for a more stylish finish that is also practical for protecting against water damage. Whichever shape you choose, it is certain to complement the other decor in your space - from metal taps to diffusers.

Centre bathtub

Jazzing up needn't mean adding in colour or pattern if that's not your vibe - it can also include altering the layout of the room. A central, freestanding bathtub can really make a statement and will create the perfect calm and balanced ambience to enjoy a long, candlelit soak.

Heated rail

White bathrooms have a reputation for feeling a bit sterile and cold, so why not literally add warmth via a heated rail? Not only does it serve an important function - keeping your towels and the room toasty - but it also makes a stylish statement if installed in a contrasting shade like black.

Wooden details

Introducing wooden elements is a great idea in a white bathroom because the natural material adds warmth and cosiness to the space in a way that complements the the crisp, minimalist decor. Try stools and racks for an easy way to get started.

Painted brick

Painting exposed brick, rather than plastering over it, can look really stylish in a white bathroom. The difference in texture brings a quirky, industrial feel, but one that also still ties in with the rest of the room, and contrasts nicely with softer items. What's more, the relaxed aesthetic also means the paintwork needn't be perfect.

Statement sink

A colourful sink can make a stunning statement in an all-white bathroom. Introducing a sparing pop of colour via a key item will make sure the aesthetically pleasing splash that doesn't overwhelm. However, it's best to go for a shade - such as a pastel one - that will be harmonious with the rest of your decor.

Colourful accents

A white bathroom needn't be all white. Adding in colourful accents - such as through tiles - is an easy way to create add vibrancy and personality while retaining an overall airy, minimalist aesthetic. However, it's best to opt for a softer shade that won't feel overwhelming and stick to one area of the room - such as the shower.

Statement bath

While the vast majority of bathtubs come in white, why not consider using it as a way to add a stylish splash of colour into an otherwise neutral space? A tub in a contrasting, but harmonious hue - such as turquoise green - will draw the eye and create a lovely focal point.

Clear surfaces

White bathrooms work best when clutter is kept to a minimum. A lack of objects kept on the surface - such as toiletries and make-up - will allow your mind to properly unwind when using the space. Try to utilise the storage available, such as cupboards.

Colourful artwork

Flex your creative muscles and use carefully chosen artwork on your plain white bathroom walls. It will add vibrancy and personality into the space, with colourful designs contrasting nicely with the rest of the neutral decor.

Statement wallpaper

If your toilet, sink and other aspects of your bathroom are all white, then why not elevate one wall with beautiful, patterned wallpaper? Depending on the design or colour you choose, it can add a charming, rustic feel to the space.

Shower curtain

A shower curtain may serve a primarily functional purpose, but it can also be a great way to add a pop of colour or pattern to elevate the neutral, minimalist backdrop. What's more, if you change your mind, it's very easy to switch.