The two special messages behind Queen Camilla's coronation crown choice

Queen Camilla has chosen to wear a recycled crown for the upcoming Coronation, a decision which has two special meanings, according to an expert.

Coronation expert Dr George Gross, visiting research fellow in Theology at King’s College London, has revealed the two special meanings behind Queen Camilla's decision not to get a new crown for the upcoming coronation.

Instead of a new one, Queen Camilla will wear the same headpiece Queen Mary wore for the Coronation of King George V in 1911.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Dr Gross explained how the royals are making considered choices regarding the Coronation amid the cost of living crisis Britons are facing. Dr Goss said, "One, you've got so many, so why make a new crown when you've got so many in the locker?

"Given the cost of living crisis, I think, it just makes sense to reuse one they've already got."

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

And as for the second meaning behind the decision, Dr Goss added, "I think it's also not wanting to make too bold a statement. I think this is trying to do this in a very sensible, very considered [way], they know this is a big magnificent occasion, but they also know that we're in a cost of living crisis. So care is being taken."

Buckingham Palace announced back in February that Camilla would wear a recycled crown for the Coronation of King Charles, which is taking place at Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

As revealed by the Royal Family website, this marks the first time in "recent history" that an existing crown will be used for the coronation of a Queen Consort instead of a new crown being made.

The news came after months of speculation about whether she’d wear one with the Koh-i-Noor Diamond set in it.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Camilla is set to be crowned on the same day as His Majesty and it was thought Queen Camilla might not wear the late Queen Mother’s crown for the big day. Instead, some suggested it was possible Queen Camilla could be given a mysterious crown amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Koh-i-Noor diamond.

But the Koh-i-Noor diamond will not be used, with the crown instead being embellished instead with the Cullinan III, IV and V diamonds. This decision is a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, as these diamonds were part of the late monarch's personal jewellery collection and often worn by her as brooches.

The last time a Queen Consort’s crown has been re-used was by Queen Caroline, the wife of King George II, in the 18th century when she wore Queen Mary of Modena’s crown.