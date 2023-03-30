Prince William and Harry's special joint role at coronation that Charles has 'scrapped' - even if Harry does attend

Prince William and Harry's traditional role at King Charles's coronation they were set to perform together has reportedly been scrapped by the monarch, with William set to do it alone.

The King is said to have 'scrapped' the tradition of royal Dukes kneeling and 'paying homage' to the monarch at the coronation.

Prince William will reportedly undertake the role on his own, even if Prince Harry chooses to attend the ceremony.

In other royal news, Queen Camilla’s favorite tiara is magnificent with shimmering gown in Berlin as she wears it for the first time as Queen.

As King Charles’ coronation day draws nearer anticipation is building over this historic event, with everything from Queen Camilla’s coronation crown to details of King Charles’ coronation medal being announced.

One thing that is still being kept under wraps is the guest list and in particular, whether Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have confirmed their attendance.

The Sussexes are said to be negotiating the terms of their attendance, but organisers have had to plan the roles at the ceremony without him. And King Charles is said to have made one big decision - to scrap Prince Harry's official role in the ceremony.

(Image credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph, even if Prince Harry does attend, the King is said to have scrapped the tradition of royal Dukes kneeling to 'paying homage' to the monarch, meaning Harry won't take on an official role in the ceremony.

Instead, he would join other members of the Royal Family watching from the Royal Gallery.

Prince William, who is heir to the throne in the royal line of succession, is now set to undertake this royal tradition alone.

This bold move comes after the Regency Act was amended at the end of last year, making Princess Anne and Prince Edward Counsellors of State to allow them to deputise on behalf of the King, which essentially removed Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as potential stand-ins.

According to the Telegraph, a spokesman for the Sussexes said they had engaged in 'email correspondence' about the coronation with the King's Office - but the Duke is said to be in a 'predicament' about whether or not to attend.

As the couple remain unsure as to how they will be received by either the British public or the royal family, the 'most likely' scenario is for Harry to attend alone.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023)

The final decision will not be made until they come to a compromise with the King and the Royal Family over a series of demands they've now reportedly brought to the table.

A source told OK! Magazine (opens in new tab) that one of the demands involves Archie and the couple asking for "some kind of celebration or acknowledgment to be factored into the day’s plans to ensure that his fourth birthday won’t get lost during the momentous day."

Another demand, following the news that Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have moved into Harry and Meghan's former Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, is that the couple want to stay with them.

"They want their children to spend time with other family members, especially their cousin August who is around about the same age as Lilibet. Both couples get on extremely well and are keen for their children to be close," a source told OK!.