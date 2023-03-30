Queen Camilla’s favorite tiara is magnificent with shimmering gown in Berlin as she wears it for the first time as Queen

Queen Camilla’s favorite tiara is magnificent with her shimmering embroidered gown in Berlin as she wears it for the first time as Queen.

Queen Camilla wore one of her favorite ever tiaras to a State Banquet in Germany paired with a beautiful black and silver Bruce Oldfield gown.

The Queen Consort has previously worn this tiara a lot and it once belonged to the Queen Mother.

This royal news comes as we revealed the big difference between King Charles and his late mother Queen Elizabeth when it comes to coronation planning.

On March 29 the King and Queen Consort made their first State Visit to Germany since taking on their new titles last year and Queen Camilla pulled out all the style stops. The royal couple attended a State Banquet at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin that evening. For this important occasion, Queen Camilla’s favorite tiara was showcased as she brought back the late Queen Mother’s magnificent Boucheron Tiara for the first time since she became Queen.

Also known as the Greville Tiara or the Boucheron Tiara, it was once owned by Dame Margaret Greville. She reportedly left it to the late Queen Mother in her will - just as she did with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara which Princess Eugenie wore on her wedding day.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

It’s understood that the design was altered over the years and it was supposedly the Queen Mother’s idea to add in the iconic raised sections. When she passed away in 2002, this passed to her daughter and became one of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras though it became Queen Camilla’s favorite tiara of choice during her time as Duchess of Cornwall.

She wore it to everything from a diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017 to a dinner during the Commonwealth Heads of Government 2013 Opening Ceremony in 2013. For the State Banquet in Berlin Queen Camilla paired this amazing piece with the late Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Fringe Necklace and a black and silver Bruce Oldfield gown with silver embroidery which brought out the shine of the diamonds.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Bruce Oldfield designs are another of the Queen’s favorite style items and earlier that day Queen Camilla looked chic in a bold head-to-toe blue outfit which was also one of his. For the banquet her gown was floor-length and black with a daring dropped-waist bodice design and silver detailing in a vine-like pattern.

She paired it with a simple black clutch bag and also appeared to be holding black gloves. As well as the necklace, Queen Camilla also wore another nod to Queen Elizabeth in the form of a Queen’s Family Order brooch, which was the sovereign’s highest order of merit.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

She also wore the Grand Cross of the Federal Order of Merit given to her by the German President and The Garter Star of Queen Victoria’s Family Order. It’s only at very formal occasions such as State Banquets that fans ever get a glimpse of the Royal Family wearing gorgeous tiaras with their long gowns.

Unless there is another State occasion before King Charles’ coronation day the next time we see Her Majesty wearing one could be when Queen Camilla’s coronation crown is worn. The recent banquet was hosted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and King Charles made a powerful speech celebrating the friendship between Germany and the UK.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“The relationship between Germany and the United Kingdom matters greatly to me, too, Mr President, and I am more convinced than ever of its enduring value to us all. It means so much to us that my wife and I could come to Germany for this very first overseas tour of my reign,” he declared.