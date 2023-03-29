Camilla looks chic in bold head-to-toe blue outfit with timeless nod to Queen Elizabeth as she arrives in Berlin with King Charles

Queen Camilla's blue outfit delighted fans as Her Majesty and King Charles touched down in Germany today on March 29 as they attended their first state visit of the country since Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Queen Camilla and King Charles arrived in Germany on March 29.

The royal couple looked spectacular on their first state visit since becoming the highest-ranking members of the Royal Family.

In other royal news, Princess Anne shows off 'high-class tailoring' in recycled khaki coat and leather gloves for Suffolk trip.

Queen Camilla's blue outfit has delighted royal fans who loved seeing Her Majesty's bold look as she arrived in Berlin with her husband. The Queen consort looked fantastic as she wrapped up warmly in a turquoise coat that she has worn on other occasions and was made by couture designer, Bruce Oldfield.

The Queen paired this chic coat with a blue hat - designed by Philip Treacy - in a slightly darker teal shade which was adorned with beautiful long navy feathers. Keeping to this blue theme, Camilla also wore a beautiful flower-shaped brooch made from diamonds and aqua blue stones.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This brooch is a particularly sentimental piece for the Queen consort as it is thought to be a gift passed down from the late Queen Elizabeth II. Per Express (opens in new tab), it is thought that this brooch was a gift that the late Queen received from Queen Mary when she had her confirmation in 1942. It appeared that this was a sweet way that the Queen consort could pay tribute to the late Queen on this trip.

Camilla also wore pearl drop earrings with this look. This style of earrings have become a trademark of the Princess of Wales and this isn't the first time Camilla has stolen Catherine's timeless style by accessorizing with pearl drop earrings.

It seems that Kate Middleton's pearl earrings have become a staple for the Princess and other members of the Royal Family who love wearing this simple yet regal accessory to royal engagements.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen consort also paired this look with black leather accessories which were perfectly designed to keep Her Majesty warm and to not distract from the bold colors in her outfit.

The Queen wore black leather gloves and held a small black leather handbag in her hand. She also wore knee-high black boots that added a chic edge to her otherwise classic royal look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Images showed the King and Queen in Berlin, soon after they landed, chatting with First Lady Elke Buedenbender and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The couple arrived at the Brandenburg Gate for a ceremonial welcome to mark the beginning of their state visit.

The couple will only stay in the country for a short spell but will visit Berlin, Brandenburg, and Hamburg, before they head back to the UK on Friday, March 31, 2023.