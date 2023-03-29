Princess Anne shows off 'high-class tailoring' in recycled khaki coat and leather gloves for Suffolk trip

Princess Anne's recycled khaki coat was the perfect look for the Princess Royal as she stepped out for several important royal engagements in Suffolk on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Princess Anne has been making appearances in Suffolk over the past few days.

On Tuesday, March 28, the Princess Royal opened Suffolk’s largest joint emergency services hub.

Princess Anne's khaki coat has been seen on the Princess previously for royal engagements, and once again the royal brought out this tried and tested khaki tweed-style look for her appearance in Suffolk.

The Princess styled the daytime look on a cold and rainy day in England with a pair of warm black leather gloves, a simple black bag with a cross-body strap, and a pair of sensible black trousers. While the look was simple, it was a stylish go-to for the busy royal and fans were quick to compliment the Princess' style.

One fan paid particular attention to the careful detailing on the Princess' tailored coat. "Anyone who wants to see high-class ladies' tailoring, take a close look at the back of her coat: horizontal & vertical stripes within the fabric match at the seams, even the half belt. That takes extra fabric & time/care to put it together. Classy," said the royal fan.

The Princess was in Ipswitch for a few major reasons on Tuesday. Firstly the Princess was joined by local dignitaries, for the grand opening of the new shared emergency site for the police and fire services.

Councillor Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health and Public Protection, told Suffolk County Council, "It was an honor to welcome HRH, The Princess Royal, for the opening of the largest combined police and fire facility in Suffolk today, cementing the station’s status as the jewel in our county’s crown and celebrating the latest in a long line of hugely successful collaborations with our emergency services partners."

The Princess also commissioned the boat Horace & Hannah while in Ipswitch. This boat is the 1906 Great Yarmouth Shrimper that was rescued and refurbished by the Excelsior Trust very recently.

Princess Anne is the Patron of Excelsior Trust and attended this event as part of her role as patron. "Thank you for your continued enthusiasm for maritime heritage," said Princess Anne, according to the East Anglian Daily Times (opens in new tab), before unveiling the plaque at the engagement. The Princess Royal reported added that she was "delighted" to be invited to the event, to "make sure that skillset continues to exist, not forgetting the value it has in the future, nevermind the past."