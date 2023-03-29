Prince Archie's “big moment” that could play out at King Charles' coronation might not be expected amid uncertainty over the Sussexes’ attendance.

It’s not yet known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be flying back to the UK for King Charles’ coronation.

If the entire family attend, a royal expert has suggested that Prince Archie could have a “big moment”.

This royal news comes as royal fans call for Kate Middleton to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps - but not everyone agrees.

The matter of who is invited to King Charles’ coronation has been a matter of speculation for months and whilst we might not know everyone who’s attending perhaps the biggest uncertainty lies over the Sussexes. It’s now been confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan’s coronation invite was sent and received by the couple.

Reports have claimed Prince Harry and Meghan are negotiating terms of their attendance with the palace and it’s not clear if they’ll bring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with them. However, now it’s been suggested by a royal expert that fans could see Prince Archie’s “big moment” play out if he and his parents do attend.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

Although Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet aren’t expected to have any kind of official role at the coronation unlike their Wales cousins, many fans would be delighted to glimpse them at the occasion. Royal expert and Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast host Andrea Caamano shared her predictions with listeners and suggested that the entire family will be there.

“I expect to see Meghan and Harry and I do expect to see Archie,” she said, before going on to explain why she believes Prince Archie’s “big moment” could happen.

Andrea continued, “Archie will be four years old on the day. Charles was four when his mom was crowned he kind of went in and out very discreetly and I think we will get Archie. And I think it’ll be his first big Prince Archie moment.”

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

King Charles’ coronation day is May 6 - Prince Archie’s fourth birthday. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son is yet to attend a public Royal Family event unlike many of the late Queen’s great-grandchildren who’ve been to Trooping the Color and Easter Sunday services. Aside from brief glimpses of Prince Archie in the Netflix Harry & Meghan docuseries and a few photos, since Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” as working royals he hasn’t been glimpsed officially.

Although he and Princess Lilibet came to the UK last year for the Jubilee they weren’t seen at any of the events and Prince Harry and Meghan attended a Service of Thanksgiving without their children. If Prince Archie’s “big moment” does happen and he makes an appearance at King Charles’ coronation this would be a major debut for the young royal. And as King Charles was four at Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, Prince Archie might well be considered old enough.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Any potential appearance at the coronation would come two months after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s new titles were updated on the royal line of succession page on the Royal Family website. As the grandchildren of the monarch they were entitled to them since King Charles ascended to the throne but had previously been known as Master Archie and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

"The children’s titles have been a birthright since their grandfather became monarch. This matter has been settled for some time in alignment with Buckingham Palace,” a Sussex spokesman declared.