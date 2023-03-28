Royal fans call for Kate Middleton to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps - but not everyone agrees

Royal fans are calling for Kate Middleton to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps with this new venture.

The Princess of Wales recently met with Iceland Foods' Richard Walker OBE, to talk about her Shaping Us campaign.

While promoting this campaign, fans commented on a unique feature about the Princess that could lead her to follow in her sister-in-law's footsteps.

In other royal news, Prince Harry says he lost friends amid 'suspicion and paranoia' over 'unlawful articles' as legal battle continues.

Princess Catherine chatted with Richard Walker all about her Shaping Us campaign with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. A video posted on the Royal social media account showed Kate chatting with the Managing Director of the supermarket brand in the UK about the essential soft skills that are crucial for many workplaces and are often developed in the earliest years of our lives.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

While the video showcased Catherine's impressive work ethic and passion about this important charitable campaign, fans were somewhat distracted by something else and took to the comment section to compliment the Princess.

"The POW is always so well-spoken and I love her soft voice ❤️," said one commenter who loved listening to the Princess speak. Other royal fans agreed and some even suggested that the Princess should copy Meghan Markle and create her own podcast.

"She could do a podcast, she has the sweetest voice," said one commenter. "Yes. Her voice is extremely soothing 😍," agreed another fan.

Others disagreed and insisted that the Princess had far too busy a schedule to take on a podcast too, "She could have her own podcast. I think it will be a lot on her plate!" said one fan. Another suggested that instead of having her own podcast she could appear on her brother-in-law, Mike Tindall's podcast. "I kinda want her & William to be guests on Mike Tindall's podcast, I think that would be fun," said the fan.

Catherine does not have her own podcast but she has previously appeared as a special guest on a very popular podcast. In 2020, Catherine appeared on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in the Early Years episode to raise awareness of her Five Big Questions survey. This is great news for those fans who loved hearing the Princess speak and want to hear a full-length podcast of the Princess talking about her charitable endeavors.

A post shared by Happy Mum Happy Baby (@happymumhappybaby) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Of course, Meghan Markle is the member of the Royal Family who is best known for having her own podcast. The Duchess of Sussex's podcast Archetypes was hugely successful on Spotify and the royal snagged many high-profile guests to talk about a variety of important topics.

A number of revelations were also made in the Duchess' podcast. Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mom, made a surprise cameo on her podcast revealing the quirky secret code the pair share.

In one episode, Meghan Markle confessed she wanted a 'Swan Lake' wedding with a 'poofy' dress before she married Prince Harry. In another, Lisa Ling slammed the 'insidious headlines' about Meghan Markle as she said, "She is such a bright and compelling conversationalist and I hope people take the time to get to know her beyond the often insidious headlines."

The show was hugely popular, and in November 2022, it was rumored that Meghan Markle reportedly wants Kate Middleton as a guest on her podcast. It is unclear if a collaboration is truly in sight, but fans would certainly love to hear the pair in action!