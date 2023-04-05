Who are the Pages of Honour in King Charles's Coronation? From Camilla's grandchildren to Rose Hanbury's son

King Charles's and Queen Camilla's Pages of Honour have been revealed, here's how each of the boys selected is connected to the Royal Family.

On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the King and Queen announced who they would be including in their coronation celebrations in May.

Included in the Pages of Honor are Prince George and some other youngsters with aristocratic parents.

In other royal news, Prince George to take on huge coronation responsibility despite Kate's concerns about 'overwhelming scrutiny.'

Queen Camilla and King Charles's coronation is fast approaching and set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The royal couple has just announced which members of their family and close friends will be taking on a key role in the celebrations. Here's what you need to know about some of these youngsters and how they are related to the royals.

Who are the Pages of Honour?

Prince George of Wales

Prince George (Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Prince George is the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales. He is also the King's eldest grandchild and the royal who will one day inherit the throne. At nine years old, the Prince is the youngest of the pages and as the most famous face in the bunch and someone in the royal line of succession, he is the most likely to have the most attention on the day of the coronation.

Lord Oliver Cholmondeley

Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley with Prince William and Princess Catherine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lord Oliver Cholmondeley is 13 years old and is another one of the King's pages. Oliver's father is David, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, and his mother is Rose, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, formerly Rose Hanbury. Oliver's father was recently appointed Lord-in-Waiting to King Charles and his parents have had close links with the Royal Family for their entire lives.

Oliver is a twin, but his twin brother Alexander was not selected as a page. The Telegraph explained that Oliver may have been selected because it is his brother who is receiving the honor of inheriting the Marquess Cholmondeley name. "It is understood that Lord Cholmondeley was chosen for the Coronation role in recognition of the fact that his twin is set to inherit their father's title."

Master Nicholas Barclay

Mrs Sarah Troughton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Master Nicholas Barclay is 13 years old and the grandson of Lord-Lieutenant of Wilshire, Mrs. Sarah Troughton. Sarah is a distant relative of the King through her maternal grandfather who was a brother of the Queen Mother.

In 2022, Sarah was appointed as one of the Queen's companions and is a close friend of Camilla's. It is thought that Nicholas's mother is Rose Barclay (née Troughton), who is one of three children born to Sarah and her husband, Peter.

Master Ralph Tollemache

Sophie Tollemache and Princess Eugenie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Master Ralph Tollemache is 12 years old and the son of the Hon. Edward and Sophie Tollemache. Ralph's father Edward is the King's godson and the heir apparent of the 5th Baron Tollemache and his mother Sophie is the daughter of the broadcaster Iain Johnstone. The couple married in 2007 and the Prince of Wales was in attendance at this ceremony.

Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Lopes is the youngest of Camilla Parker Bowles' children and the mother of three children. Her oldest boys, Gus and Luis are 13 year old twins and very close with their grandmother Camilla who they reportedly call 'GaGa.'

The twins are kept out of the spotlight by their parents Laura Lopes, formerly Laura Parker Bowles, and her husband, Harry Marcus George Lopes. The couple married in 2006 and also have a daughter, Eliza who is 15.

The twins are the King's step-grandchildren and also step-cousins with Prince George, who is another fellow page.

Master Freddy Parker Bowles

Tom Parker Bowles (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fredrick Parker Bowles is 12 years old and the grandson of Queen Camilla. Freddy's father is Tom Parker Bowles, the Queen's only son, and his mother is Sara Buys.

The youngster has an older sister named Lola who was born in 2007 and is currently 15 years old. It is unclear if Lola will also have a role in the King and Queen's coronation, and the royal couple has yet to announce how other relatives will be included in the celebrations.

Master Arthur Elliot

Ben Elliot and Mary-Clare Winwood (Image credit: Getty Images)

Master Arthur Elliot is 11 years old and the Queen's great-nephew. Arthur's grandmother is Annabel Elliot, the Queen's beloved younger sister. Annabel's son Ben Elliot and his wife Mary-Clare Winwood are the parents of Arthur.

Ben is a businessman and works closely with the conservative party, and was the Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party before he resigned in 2022. The couple is close with the Queen and both the King and Queen attended their wedding in 2011.

What is a Page of Honor

A Page of Honor is a title that is granted to the sons of the Royal Family and the close aristocratic families. The Pages will assist with the events of the day at the coronation and will help the King or Queen during certain parts of the ceremony.

Pages of Honor typically assist with coronations or the state opening of parliament, but unlike regular pages, are not required for day-to-day service.

It is expected that the pages will have special outfits on the day. The boys are expected to wear a red frock coat with gold trimmings, a satin white waistcoat, white breeches, white gloves, black buckled shoes, and a lace cravat with ruffles. The boys also may be wearing a sword and a feathered hat with this traditional outfit.