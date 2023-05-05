King Charles III Coronation LIVE: What time is it, how to watch and all the best royal fashion - as it happens

The Coronation of King Charles is taking place on Saturday 6 May, kicking off a weekend of celebrations for millions of people across the UK and beyond.
While it will be a pared-back event compared to Queen Elizabeth's 1953 Coronation, the ceremony will be rich with pomp and regalia, full of customs dating back more than 1,000 years. And while all eyes will undoubtedly be on Charles and Camilla who will be crowned at Westminster Abbey, we'll also be keeping a keen eye on all the best royal fashion from the day.
Charles and Camilla will wear robes steeped in history, but the other royals will have a bit more freedom with their outfits. We've been speculating for weeks on what Kate Middleton might wear to the Coronation (Jenny Packham? Alexander McQueen?) and we know that Sophie Wessex always steps out in the perfect royal attire.
The Princess Royal, meanwhile, has confirmed she won't have to worry about picking her dress for the day, as Princess Anne has one of the most significant Coronation roles, the 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' - an important ceremonial robe that requires her to wear a military uniform.
Whatever, they all wear, we'll be covering it as it happens - as well as all those blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments from the day.
Join us from 9am GMT on Saturday 6 May when we kick off our live feed.
How to watch King Charles's Coronation
In the UK, most major broadcasters will be covering the event, including BBC, Sky News and ITV. BBC coverage will start at 7:30am local time. To watch, either tune into BBC One, BBC Two or head to BBC iPlayer.
In the US, you can catch coverage on ABC, CNN and NBC from 5am EST. Some networks will start coverage earlier like CNN International which will kick off its feed from 1am EST.
Check out our full guide on how to watch King Charles's Coronation.
What time is King Charles's Coronation?
The official ceremony will begin at 11am on Saturday 6 May at Westminster Abbey. It is understood that the official crowning of the King and Queen will take place halfway through the ceremony, at around 12pm.
However, the day's events will kick off bright and early at 6am when public viewing areas will open along the main procession route. At 7:15am guests will start to arrive for security checks. Most television coverage will kick off from 7:30am.
Things will get interesting from 9:30am when the extended Royal Family start to arrive at Westminster Abbey, though it's not yet known just how much we'll see of them at this point. The King's Procession will start at 10:20a when the Diamond Jubilee State Coach will transport Charles and Camilla to Westminster Abbey.
Check out our complete guide to King Charles's Coronation timings which includes an hour-by-hour breakdown of what to expect.