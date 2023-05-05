King Charles III Coronation LIVE: What time is it, how to watch and all the best royal fashion - as it happens

The Coronation of King Charles is taking place on Saturday 6 May, kicking off a weekend of celebrations for millions of people across the UK and beyond.

While it will be a pared-back event compared to Queen Elizabeth's 1953 Coronation, the ceremony will be rich with pomp and regalia, full of customs dating back more than 1,000 years. And while all eyes will undoubtedly be on Charles and Camilla who will be crowned at Westminster Abbey, we'll also be keeping a keen eye on all the best royal fashion from the day.

Charles and Camilla will wear robes steeped in history, but the other royals will have a bit more freedom with their outfits. We've been speculating for weeks on what Kate Middleton might wear to the Coronation (Jenny Packham? Alexander McQueen?) and we know that Sophie Wessex always steps out in the perfect royal attire.

The Princess Royal, meanwhile, has confirmed she won't have to worry about picking her dress for the day, as Princess Anne has one of the most significant Coronation roles, the 'Gold-Stick-in-Waiting' - an important ceremonial robe that requires her to wear a military uniform.

Whatever, they all wear, we'll be covering it as it happens - as well as all those blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments from the day.

Join us from 9am GMT on Saturday 6 May when we kick off our live feed.