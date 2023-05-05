King Charles's Coronation timings: A complete guide to Saturday's extravagant schedule

Here is a complete schedule for King Charles's Coronation timings, so you can have a complete schedule for the day full of exciting historic events.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to celebrate their coronation this weekend on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

The day is set to be full of exciting engagements that will kick off in the early hours of the morning.

King Charles's Coronation timings have been revealed and it is set to be a very organised day that is scheduled down to the last minute. Here is what we know about the coronation schedule and how you can keep track of all the royal appearances throughout the day.

King Charles's Coronation timings

6am Public viewing areas will open along the main procession route. The King’s Procession will depart from Buckingham Palace, travel through the Centre Gate, and proceed down The Mall, passing through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square, down Whitehall, and along Parliament Street to Westminster Abbey.

7.15am Westminster Abbey guests will start to arrive for security checks.

7.30am Live TV coverage will begin across major news channels and interviews will air. This will be the time for viewers at home to watch King Charles's coronation on their screen.

9.30am This is when the extended Royal Family and other important guests are expected to arrive at Westminster Abbey.

10.20am At this time the King's Procession will begin. Their Majesties will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in a procession to Westminster Abbey along the highlighted route. The coach will be drawn by six Windsor Grey horses and the Household Cavalry will provide the Sovereign’s Escort.

11am The official ceremony will begin at 11am. it is thought that the official crowning of the King and Queen will take place halfway through the ceremony, at around 12pm.

1pm The Coronation service at Westminster Abbey will finish at 1pm. Following the two-hour service the King and Queen will then return to Buckingham Palace as part of a larger ceremonial procession, known as ‘The Coronation Procession’.

1.30pm The coronation procession will last 30 minutes and the King and Queen will travel in the Gold State Coach, drawn by eight Windsor Grey horses.

1.45pm After arriving back at the Palace, the Royal Salute will take place. The salute will be given by the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Armed Forces in the Buckingham Palace Gardens, and the King and Queen will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to receive this honor.

2.30pm There will be a Coronation flypast by the Armed Forces over The Mall and Buckingham Palace. Although this is subject to weather conditions on the day, it is thought that many key members of the Royal Family will appear on the balcony to watch the bypass and wave to the crowds below.

(Image credit: DMC/GC Images/Getty Images)

What time will King Charles be crowned?

It was thought that the King will actually be crowned at midday, around halfway through the service at Westminster Abbey. The first part of the ceremony will be the recognition, this will be followed by; the oath, the anointing, the investiture, then finally the enthronement - which is King Charles taking the throne.

Following this, Queen Camilla will then be crowned and enthroned but she will not need to take an oath. The Royal couple will then both take communion then depart in part of the procession out of the Abbey.