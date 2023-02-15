Queen Elizabeth’s bespoke change in coronation tradition that King Charles might recreate

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Elizabeth’s bespoke change in coronation tradition could be something King Charles might recreate ahead of his own ceremony.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s Anointing Oil for her coronation had to be made from scratch as the previous batch had been destroyed by a bomb in 1941.

Given the Queen’s coronation happened 70 years ago, the King might end up with a new batch for his big day too.

This royal news comes as we revealed why Queen Camilla’s crown could play an important part in Prince William’s coronation too.

As King Charles’ coronation day draws closer more details have been announced when it comes to the schedule for the coronation weekend and historical aspects that will be incorporated. Buckingham Palace has now confirmed Queen Camilla’s coronation crown and a coronation concert at Windsor Castle. In keeping with past royal coronations His Majesty is also expected to be anointed with consecrated oil on May 6 at Westminster Abbey.

As revealed by the Royal Family website (opens in new tab), the Anointing Oil for coronations contains oils from oranges, roses, cinnamon, musk and ambergris. This luxurious concoction isn't a one-off from monarch to monarch, as it states that “usually a batch is made” to last “a few” coronations. However, a bespoke change in tradition was required for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation in 1953 due to a disaster over a decade earlier.

(Image credit: Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

The last coronation before Her Majesty’s was her father King George VI’s ceremony in 1937, but in May 1941 a bomb hit the Deanery. This destroyed the phial and so a new batch had to be made for use at Queen Elizabeth’s big day.

Of course, the Anointing Oil’s creators might have ensured that the new batch was sufficient for King Charles’ future coronation too. However, even if they did, the Queen’s coronation was seven decades ago as she was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in history. This is a far longer gap between coronations than we've seen in many decades.

According to Healthline.com (opens in new tab), essential oils do change over time and although shelf-life can vary, the average shelf-life of many different types reportedly ranges from 1-2 years at minimum to around 6-8 years at maximum, with citrus oils having one of the shortest shelf-lives.

(Image credit: Photo by -/INTERCONTINENTALE/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, for those wondering - do perfumes expire? - they also have a limited shelf-life. Fragrance expert at The Perfume Shop (opens in new tab), Rebecca Wilkin, previously told Woman&Home that, “Fragrances don’t have a best before date and could last anything between a year and 10 years, but factors such as the quality of ingredients and how you store it will contribute to how long it lasts.”

So however the Anointing Oil is made and stored it seems likely that King Charles might have to recreate Queen Elizabeth’s bespoke change in tradition and have an entirely new batch made and consecrated for his ceremony in May.

(Image credit: Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen Consort will also be crowned and anointed on this day and though King Charles might emulate his mother by having a new batch of oil, there are several ways in which His Majesty’s coronation is set to be different from hers. His ceremony is reportedly set to be more scaled-back compared to the Queen’s and King Charles won’t sit on the Queen’s throne either. Though she will be honored in the choice of diamonds being added into Queen Camilla’s crown which were once worn by her as brooches.