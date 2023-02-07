Why King Charles won't sit on the Queen's throne at his coronation

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles won't sit on the Queen's throne at his coronation later in the year, and the reason behind this is because of a centuries old tradition.

King Charles and Queen consort Camilla are set to celebrate their coronation in May 2023.

The royal couple will reportedly have thrones made especially for the day as they become monarchs.

It has been widely reported that King Charles will not be using the Queen's throne for his coronation, and while this is partly true, the traditions around this ancient ceremony are a little more complicated.

There will be two thrones used in the ceremony. The crowning and anointing will take place on the traditional Coronation Chair. This chair is also known as the St Edward’s Chair or King Edward's Chair which was carved from oak in a gothic style and made between the summer of 1297 and March 1300.

The chair originally contained the coronation stone of Scotland (also known at the Stone of Destiny or the Stone of Scone), but this was returned to Scotland in 1996 to be kept in Edinburgh Castle with the other Scottish Crown Jewels. It is thought that the stone will be returned to the chair briefly for the ceremony, but will then be given back to the Scottish people until the next monarch (Prince William according to the line of succession) is crowned.

This will be the exact chair that was used for Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953 and so the King will once again take the throne that his mother sat on.

However, another throne will also be used, and this one will be made especially for Charles for the ceremony...

Every monarch in British history has sat on their own throne chair. This chair is unique to each monarch and is emblazoned with their own royal cypher. King Charles' royal cypher was revealed recently and is very different from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II's, which was in use for more than 70 years.

The throne chair is used for the enthronement part of the ritual and takes place on the raised platform (dais) in Westminster Abbey.

Images of Queen Elizabeth's coronation from back in 1953 show the Queen using both thrones, and how each played a significant part in the ceremony. One represents a continued line of royalty and tradition that dates back for centuries, and another represents the individual leader and the beginning of their reign into the future.

A royal source told the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), "There is always a new throne for a new monarch and this will be no exception," confirming that this two-throne tradition will continue to be upheld.