Princess Anne proves bold wedding outfits should be showcased all year round

Princess Anne has proved bold wedding outfits should be showcased all year round and her latest strip showcased a stunner.

Princess Anne’s wedding guest looks are often very striking and she’s re-worn one particularly bold one during her trip to New Zealand.

This isn’t the first time the Princess Royal has done this and she’s shown you really can wear your occasion wear for other big moments.

Never one to rest at wearing an outfit once, the Princess Royal’s love for regularly bringing out her closet staples is well-known. Earlier this year, Princess Anne borrowed tips from Meghan Markle and re-wore a stylish coat and silk scarf combo in Scotland and even brought back her trusty handbag bought in the Balmoral Castle gift shop. But it’s not just her more casual pieces of clothing that get the re-use treatment. Since arriving in New Zealand for a special trip this month, Princess Anne proved bold wedding outfits are far more versatile than you think.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Tantrum - Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Anne was invited to visit New Zealand to attend the 100th anniversary of the Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals as their Colonel-in-Chief. Stepping out February 15th, she visited the Pukeahu National War Memorial, where she laid a wreath at the Hall of Memories. The Princess Royal also attended a Service of Remembrance held to honor 30,000 New Zealanders who lost their lives in conflicts.

For this important visit, Princess Anne stunned in one of her favorite color combinations. Her vibrant yellow and blue coat featured a structured collar and matching blue statement buttons and was paired with an elegant navy dress for an additional pop of color. And Princess Anne proved bold wedding outfits aren’t just for one day only as she previously wore this exact coat dress for the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Mark Tantrum - Pool/Getty Images)

Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent and a member of the extended Royal Family. She married Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle in May 2019 and Princess Anne pulled out all the style stops for her big day. If anything, the Princess Royal's outfit was even more fabulous as she echoed the yellow and blue tones of the coat with a matching hat and deep blue dress.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Antony Jones/Julian Parker/Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Peter Cziborra - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, this wasn’t the first time Princess Anne has proved bold wedding outfits work beyond the original occasion and time of year. In April 2011 she wowed in purple and green florals for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding.Over a decade later, the Princess Royal re-wore the same lilac and green coat when she hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2022.

Just like we’ve seen with her other recycled wedding guest outfit, the difference here lay in her choice of hat which was different (although both were lilac) for the garden party. She also re-wore her green dress, bolero and fascinator from Royal Ascot 2017 to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding in October 2018 - with the addition of a pashmina for warmth.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images )

Weather-dependent, Princess Anne has proved bold wedding outfits can be showcased at many different times of year for formal events. Her outfits show how accessories can make even a decades-old favorite look like a brand new look.