Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor? Her royal family links and husband Thomas Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. Her father is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Lady Gabriella suffered personal tragedy when her husband Thomas Kingston was found dead in Gloucestershire on Sunday 25 February. A statement released on behalf of Lady Gabriella and Mr Kingston’s family read: "It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson also shared a statement that read, "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

Who is Lady Gabriella Windsor?

Lady Gabriella Windsor is an English consultant, singer-songwriter and freelance writer, with links to the royal family. Her full name is Lady Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia Windsor, but those close to her call her Ella (according to reporting from Town & Country).

Lady Gabriella's writing has appeared in several outlets including the Sunday Telegraph, the Evening Standard, Country Life, The Spectator, and the Spanish version of Hello!

How is Lady Gabriella Windsor part of the royal family?

Lady Gabriella is the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and is in line for the throne – albeit very far down in the line of succession. Gabriella's father, Prince Michael of Kent, is the first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II. While Prince Michael isn’t a working royal himself, his siblings, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, are.

Lady Gabriella is 56th in the line of succession to the British throne, but at her birth she was 18th in line. Though not an official part of The Institution, the Kents have been regularly seen at royal occasions over the years and had a close bond with the late Queen, with the Monarch attending the marriage of Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston in 2019 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Lady Gabriella has an older brother, Lord Frederick. Frederick married former Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman in 2009 and have two daughters, Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina and Isabella Alexandra May Windsor.

Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston's wedding

Lady Gabriella and Thomas married in 2019 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. It was the same venue that played host to the Sussexes' wedding in May 2018, as well as Princess Eugenie's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The wedding took place on Saturday 18 May 2019. It was an intimate ceremony with an A-List guest list, including the late Queen, Megan Markle and Prince Harry and other key royals. Lady Gabriella wore a stunning white Luisa Beccaria dress, with simple and elegant styling.