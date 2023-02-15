Princess Anne stuns in one of her favorite color combinations and it's got spring written all over it

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Anne glowed in spring colors on Wednesday for her first trip to New Zealand since 2010, stepping out in one of her favorite coats from her enviable royal wardrobe.

The Princess Royal is currently in Wellington to mark the 100th anniversary of the Army's Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals, of which she is Colonel in Chief.

The Princess Royal traveled to Wellington with her husband Sir Timothy Laurence earlier this week, leaving London’s Heathrow Airport on Monday evening to make the 18,000km journey Down Under. Her trip to New Zealand's capital comes as the nation grapples with Cyclone Gabrielle and two scary earthquakes.

On Wednesday, the 72-year-old visited the Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington, where she was photographed signing the Guest Book. At another point during her visit, she laid a wreath in the poignant center’s Hall of Memories. The special place serves as a 'commemorative chapel' for people to reflect and remember the 30,000 New Zealanders who have died in conflict.

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Princess Anne kept warm but elegant for her visit to the war memorial in a custard-yellow coat with an ink-navy collar. She paired the garment with a blue dress, black gloves, black court shoes, and a black leather handbag.

As for her jewelry, the Queen’s only daughter went for a classic combination of pearl drop earrings and a delicate necklace. The subtle pieces allowed for the focus to shine on Princess Anne’s symbolic star brooch, which she last wore in July 2022 on a trip to Northern Ireland.

If Princess Anne’s yellow and navy coat looks familiar to you, that could be because it’s already made its public debut. The royal icon famously wore the piece at the wedding of her cousin, Lady Gabriella Windsor, at St George's Chapel in May 2019.

In keeping with royal wedding tradition, Anne up-styled her yellow and navy coat by adding a dramatic matching hat and pussycat bow tie. She also wore it to the Royal Ascot in 2009, and to the graduation of 23 junior soldiers at the Army Foundation College in 2010. Prior to this, Princess Anne wore the piece in 2007 to an Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.