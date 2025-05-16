Kate Middleton's favorite Jo Malone perfume is the 'fruity and floral' scent we'll be wearing all spring

Changing up your daily perfume when spring rolls around is a great way to welcome in the season with something fresh, floral and bright. Avoid overwhelming your nose with testers and try out Kate Middleton's favorite Jo Malone scent.

We're always on the hunt for the best perfume deals out there, but there are some celebrity- and royal-approved scents that are so luxurious, we don't mind paying full price for them.

Jo Malone products are the epitome of luxury yet don't come with the highest price tags we've ever seen, which is always a bonus. And they have a lot of choice when it comes to scents, so sussing out which are the best Jo Malone perfumes can be hard if you've never had one in your fragrance collection before - so it's nice when there's one we know has star (or in this case, royal) approval.

The Jo Malone Orange Blossom fragrance is Kate Middleton's staple scent. In fact, she is said to love so much that she not only wore it on her wedding day but also had the candle version of the scent burning throughout the ceremony as she and Prince William tied the knot at London's Westminster Abbey back in April 2011.

We can see why Kate adores the Orange Blossom perfume. It boasts a fresh, citrusy and floral scent that is ideal for spring and summer. Notes of bittersweet Petitgrain balance out the formula, while fruity and rich middle notes of Osmanthus Blossom and warming base notes of Cashmere Wood bring in a luxe touch that grounds the perfume.

It's a luxe-smelling scent that's ideal for taking your fragrance collection to the next level, and our beauty editor, Fiona McKim, agrees, "Jo Malone London fragrances tend to be classically British with a modern twist, so it's no surprise to me that Orange Blossom reportedly has a royal admirer. It's simple and elegant, with just enough citrus 'zip' to feel bang-on for warmer months - no wonder it's one of the brand's biggest selling fragrances of all time."

The Princess of Wales isn't the only fan of this perfume. Since Jo Malone introduced it back in 2003, it has remained a bestseller and, with Kate's stamp of approval, we can't see it going anywhere anytime soon.

Jo Malone is a perfume brand with many celebrity and royal fans, such as Poppy Delevingne, Karen Elson, Kate Moss and Meghan Markle. Of course, fragrance is a personal choice, so below are some alternative scents from the brand to consider.