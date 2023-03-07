How to watch King Charles's coronation in the UK and US
Here is how to watch King Charles's coronation from the UK or US - so you don't miss this incredible historic royal moment
Here is how to watch King Charles's coronation from the US or the UK, so you don't miss this historic moment which is set to take place in just a few months.
- King Charles's coronation is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023.
- Here's how you can make sure that you don't miss a second of this historic event.
The coronation of King Charles III is set to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023. This will then be followed by a number of other scheduled celebrations across London and the UK that celebrate the monarch on Sunday, May 7, and the bank holiday Monday on May 8.
As the coronation is still a few months away, the timings for the coronation have still not yet been confirmed. It is thought that the event may take place in the late morning, Queen Elizabeth II's 1953 coronation began at 11.15am and lasted for around three hours. This could be an indicator of the timings for the King's coronation.
How to watch King Charles's coronation in the UK
The BBC have announced that they have suspended the use of TV licenses for the coronation weekend. This means that everyone across the UK should be able to have access to the festivities, and local groups and community centers will be able to stream the celebrations.
The BBC offered similar dispensations for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding in May 2018 and Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021 as a way of noting the 'exceptional circumstances' that mean that everyone should have access to the televised events.
It is thought that the BBC, along with other broadcasters such as ITV and Sky News will also cover the day's events, and will provide commentary from experts and royal commentators who have not yet been announced.
How to watch King Charles's coronation in the US
Like the Queen's funeral back in September 2022, there will be a number of ways that people in the US will be able to watch the King's coronation live.
Sky News provided a live YouTube stream for those in North America who wanted to watch the events of the day as they happened. If the coronation follows suit and begins around 11.15 am, those in the US will need to have an early start.
To catch the beginning of the ceremony which may take place at 11.15 BST (British Summer Time) those on the East Coast will need to watch the stream at 05.15 (ET). Those using Pacific Time will need to start watching at 02:00 am (PT).
If you have cable, there will be other streaming platforms that will provide this service, but this has not yet been confirmed. For Her Majesty's funeral, the service was shown on NBC News Now, CNN, ABC, Fox News, and other outlets. These key broadcasters could be selected once again to show the King's coronation in May.
