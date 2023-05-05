Unfortunate injury within Royal Family may cause problems at upcoming coronation

Reports have suggested that there has been an unfortunate injury within Royal Family, and this may cause problems at the upcoming coronation on Saturday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to celebrate their coronation this weekend on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Ahead of this historic event, there have been reports that there has been an unfortunate injury that may cause problems during the celebrations.

Many weeks ago, the King and Queen's pages of honor were announced and it was revealed which aristocratic children have been given the honor of participating in the coronation.

It was revealed that The King’s Pages of Honour will be His Royal Highness Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay, and Master Ralph Tollemache. The Queen Consort’s Pages of Honour will be Her Majesty’s grandsons, Master Gus and Master Louis Lopes and Master Freddy Parker Bowles, and Her Majesty’s great-nephew, Master Arthur Elliot.

Unfortunately, it has been revealed that Gus Lopes has been injured and has broken his arm ahead of the coronation, this means that he will, unfortunately, have to wear a sling for the proceedings.

Richard Eden broke the news of Gus's injury for the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), "Their path to the throne can scarcely be described as conventional – and has certainly been far from untroubled. So I trust that King Charles and Queen Camilla won’t discern an ill omen in the accident that has befallen one of Camilla’s Pages of Honour – an accident which, I can reveal, will force him to carry out his duties one-handed at the Coronation on Saturday."

The royal editor explained that Queen Camilla's grandson broke his arm and may struggle with his duties as Page on the day of the coronation. "The lad in question is Gus Lopes, 13-year-old son of Camilla’s daughter, Laura, and her husband, Harry Lopes. Abetted by his twin brother, Louis, and their cousin, Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, Gus will be responsible for holding aloft his grandmother’s Coronation robes – likely to weigh as much as 15lbs, as Queen Elizabeth’s did in 1953 – as she progresses down the aisle at Westminster Abbey."

Richard explained that the young boy will have to wear a sling to the ceremony, "Gus will have to manage this without the use of his right arm, which will be in a sling – just as it was earlier this week when he and Louis were at Buckingham Palace for rehearsals."

The editor also revealed that the youngster broke his arm while on holiday,"'Gus broke his arm in a bike accident while on holiday,’ a family friend tells me. ‘The cast has been removed, but he must have it in a sling on the big day.'"

Laura Lopes (Image credit: Getty)

Gus's mother is Laura Lopes, the youngest of Camilla Parker Bowles' children and the mother of three children. Her oldest boys, Gus and Luis are 13-year-old twins and very close with their grandmother Camilla who they reportedly call 'GaGa.' The twins are the King's step-grandchildren and also step-cousins with Prince George, who is another fellow page.