Princess Catherine sparkles in sapphires with royal blue wrap dress as she nails Hollywood waves at Buckingham Palace

Princess Catherine was a vision in royal blue at Buckingham Palace ahead of coronation day
Princess Catherine looked incredible in royal blue and glistening sapphires as she sported seriously glam Hollywood waves for a pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday night.
- Princess Catherine teamed a royal blue wrap dress with sapphire and diamond jewelry for a special reception at Buckingham Palace the night before the coronation.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by fellow royals and prestigious foreign guests.
- In other royal news, Princess Catherine stepped up her coronation style game in a monochrome midi dress and chic $795 bow heels.
Princess Catherine of Wales looked elegant in a royal blue wrap dress by UK label Self-Portrait, wearing the $510 Twisted Crêpe Midi Dress (opens in new tab) with very special royal jewelry for the Buckingham Palace reception.
The sophisticated number features subtle gold button shoulders, plus buttoned cuffs and a split leg detail.
High Neck Gathered Midi Dress, $135 / £79 | Cos (opens in new tab)
This budget dupe is extremely similar to Princess Catherine's look, but even more wearable for everyday occasions. Style down with white trainers or pair with some heeled sandals for more formal events.
Teaming the draped neckline piece from her dress collection with the Queen Mother's Diamond and Sapphire Fringe earrings, Princess Catherine was the epitome of royal glamour as she wore her iconic brunette locks in a side part with sleek, loose waves.
Princess Catherine beamed as she posed with First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, and First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, for a photograph shared on Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram page.
"Lovely to see @flotus and @olenazelenska_official this evening 🇺🇸🇺🇦," a caption beside the incredible snapshot from the evening reads.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The event came shortly after the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out with King Charles for a surprise walkabout on The Mall on Friday afternoon, meeting with hundreds of well wishers, gathering to celebrate the coronation, following a gathering at Buckingham Palace for the Prime Minister's lunch.
Catherine wowed once again as she stepped out in a sleek monochrome dress, along with Queen Elizabeth II's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings.
Taking from her extensive heel collection, she added a pair of black Bow Tie Aquazzura stilettos with a subtle bow detail.
