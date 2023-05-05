Princess Catherine steps up her coronation style game in monochrome midi dress and chic $795 bow heels and we can't get over her bouncy blow dry

Princess Catherine stepped up her coronation style game with the most chic monochrome midi dress, bow detail heels and the ultimate bouncy blow dry for a lunch ahead of the big day.

Princess Catherine appeared to be the epitome of elegance as she stepped out in a monochrome midi dress and bow detail heels once worn by Meghan Markle for a pre-coronation lunch today.

The Princess of Wales also rocked the ultimate bouncy blow dry for the Prime Minister's lunch at Buckingham Palace.

In other royal news, Princess Catherine's 'mother hen act' in lead up to coronation as she juggles Prince George's nerves and Louis's behavior has been revealed.

With the day of King Charles III's coronation just one sleep away, key members of The Firm have been busy preparing for the historic event, with the Prince and Princess of Wales stepping out for various engagements lately.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Princess Catherine stunned in a poppy red coat for a trip to London's Soho yesterday, the Princess of Wales joined Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne and His Majesty the King at Buckingham Palace for the Prime Minister's lunch.

The royals were joined by leaders of the Commonwealth realms, with the likes of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins in attendance.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton's dress collection wowed once again as she stepped out in a sleek monochrome dress for the prestigious event, with Queen Elizabeth II's Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings glistening in her ears.

Taking from her epic heel collection, Princess Catherine added a pair of black Bow Tie Aquazzura stilettos (opens in new tab) with a subtle bow detail - a pair of shoes also once worn by Meghan Markle.

The Bow Tie Pump 105 heels are priced at $795, with the sleek suede composition available in white, nude, red and pink.

(opens in new tab) Bow Tie Pump 105 heels, $795 (opens in new tab) (£620 (opens in new tab)) | Aquazzura Described as the 'ultimate pump with a twist', Princess Catherine's Aquazzura 105 heels boast a soft suede composition with a classic pointed toe, unique cut-outs and the sweet bow detail.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the lunch, the Prince and Princess of Wales joined the King for a surprise walkabout outside of the palace, meeting with hundreds of fans and well-wishers gathering to celebrate the big coronation.

Kate beamed as she greeted the crowds of supporters, with her impeccably styled bouncy blow dry remaining flawless in the windy London weather.