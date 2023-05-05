New members of King Charles’ coronation procession unveiled - and they’ve got one of the most high-profile roles on the day!

New members of King Charles’ coronation procession have been unveiled - and they’ve got one of the most high-profile roles on the day!

King Charles’ coronation procession will see him and Queen Camilla traveling back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach pulled by eight horses.

The Royal Family has shared a special post giving insight into these “Windsor Greys” including their names and individual photos.

With just a day to go before King Charles’ coronation it’s perhaps no surprise that plenty of important details have already been confirmed. This includes the line-up of performers for the Coronation Concert on May 7 and, of course, Queen Camilla’s coronation crown. The big day will also involve a magnificent procession out of Westminster Abbey and back to Buckingham Palace after the coronation service.

Reports have suggested that only working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family will be involved in this. Now we have royal confirmation of some little-known new members of King Charles’ coronation procession - and they have one of the biggest roles of all!

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Taking to social media on May 4 the Royal Family gave fans a unique glimpse at eight other members of King Charles’ coronation procession that will take center stage on the big day alongside His Majesty and the Queen Consort. Although we might have a good idea of who is invited to King Charles’ coronation now, these particular guests went unnamed until now.

They are the eight horses who will have the important responsibility of pulling the Gold State Coach carrying King Charles and Queen Camilla back to their principal London residence. Known as “Windsor Greys”, these beautiful animals were given a special shout-out in a “Meet the Horses” post that went through each one individually.

These equine members of King Charles’ coronation procession are Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Newark, Echo, Knightsbridge, Meg and Tyrone. Each was shown in stunning horse portraits beside their names in the photo album, allowing fans to get to know and appreciate each horse.

Although their roles are crucial on the day it’s also a lovely tribute to these incredible eight horses that the Royal Family have chosen to share their names and pictures with the world. The late Queen Elizabeth was known for her passion for horses and in her final two birthday portraits she beamed alongside two horses in each.

Her Fell Pony, Emma, was given a similar shout-out after making a heartfelt appearance on the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and the sight of her at Windsor Castle on this sad day captured many people’s imaginations.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen in particular shares her late mother-in-law’s love of horses and although horse riding is the hobby Queen Camilla has apparently given up, she has taken co-ownership of Queen Elizabeth’s collection of racehorses.

Discussing why she no longer rides during a trip to Germany in April, the Daily Mail reported that she said, “I think I’m too old but I have race horses. Last night I watched on my screen one of the foals being born, which was very exciting.”

Given the special place horses hold in Queen Camilla’s heart, it seems especially fitting that the Royal Family would dedicate a special post to revealing the eight new members of King Charles’ coronation procession on May 6.