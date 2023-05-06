Lady Louise's silk coronation dress features the dreamiest iris print as young royal steps up her style game

Lady Louise's coronation dress and chic hat set her among the day's best-dressed as her mother Duchess Sophie beams with pride. The royal's outfit of choice teams classic style with modern British design and is the perfect color combination for her English rose complexion.

Lady Louise's coronation dress is the epitome of timeless elegance as she steps out alongside her family for her uncle King Charles's coronation.

The young royal accessorized with a stunning hat and classic nude heels during the event.

(Image credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Lady Louise's outfit contrasted beautifully with Duchess Sophie's white coronation gown, as they attended King Charles's coronation alongside Prince Edward and James, the Earl of Wessex.

Her dress of choice, the Kumiko Iris silk dress (opens in new tab), was designed by Rachel Levy for Suzannah London and sets you back a cool $1630(£1,290). The stylish youngster accessorized with a stunning blue hat, nude-colored heels, and a simple white clutch.

Lady Louise also went for subtle with her beautiful drop earrings and her hair, which she wore down in loose curls.

As the ceremony came to an end, the Edinburghs joined other members of the Royal Family as they undertook a huge carriage procession from Westminster Abbey, along The Mall, and back to Buckingham Palace to continue the celebrations.

(Image credit: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Lady Lousie is currently studying English at St Andrews, the same place where the Prince and Princess of Wales attended university. The popular young royal isn't a working member of the Royal Family, but she still stepped out onto the balcony at the Palace for the official flypast.

Unfortunately, the predictably unpredictable British weather means that the highly anticipated flypast was a smaller affair than had been planned. However, despite the inclement weather, thousands of Royal fans queued to get their chance to see the King's procession, the flying display, and maybe even get a look at the royals themselves.