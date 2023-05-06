Duchess Sophie looks exquisite in gorgeous white coronation gown as Lady Louise Windsor nails powder blue spring florals

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh was a vision in white for the coronation of King Charles III, arriving for the ceremony with Prince Edward, Lady Louise Windsor and James the Earl of Wessex.

Duchess Sophie looked glorious in her white coronation gown and matching floral headpiece for the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Lady Louise, nailed spring florals in a powder blue dress by Suzannah London.

In other royal news, Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte matched in sparkling leaf tiaras and Alexander McQueen dresses for an incredible mini-me moment at coronation.

The Duchess of Edinburgh was joined by her husband, Prince Edward, and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James the Earl of Wessex, as they gathered with key members of The Firm for King Charles's coronation.

Duchess Sophie, who showed a flair for 50s style in an emerald green dress last week, coordinated with the likes of Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte in a white gown, proudly wearing ceremonial robes on top of her dress.

Sophie's beautifully sleek dress featured a timeless high-neck with lace detailing, with the Duchess adding a touch of sparkle with a pair of dangling silver and blue earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perfecting her look with accessories, Sophie opted for a floral white headpiece along with a pair of simple white heels, with the Edinburgh family sitting beside the Wales family to watch on as King Charles officially became King.

Straying from the white theme seemingly being set by Catherine, Sophie and Charlotte, Lady Louise Windsor looked delightful in a powder blue floral dress with a coordinating fascinator.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Clutching a subtle, ivory purse and a pair of fresh white gloves, Lady Louise oozed elegance in the Suzannah London x Rachel Levy Kumiko Iris Silk Dress, along with a pair of silver drop earrings.

The pure silk frock was designed in collaboration with the artwork of French photographer and artist, Rachel Levy, boasting a high-neck design, soft billowing sleeves and a back tie with a flash of fuchsia.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the ceremony, the Edinburgh family joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for their much-anticipated carriage procession as key royals made their way to Buckingham Palace, waving to hundreds of onlookers along the way.

King Charles and Camilla rode from Westminster Abbey, along The Mall and back to the Palace in the Gold State Coach, while Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie rode separately with Louise and James.

Meanwhile, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis waved to well-wishers as they rode along with the Prince and Princess of Wales.