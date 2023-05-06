Carole Middleton's electric blue coronation outfit and matching headband dazzle as she takes a leaf out of Kate's book

Carole Middleton's electric blue coronation outfit is accessorized with her daughter's favorite headwear and her favorite jewels too

Carole Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.
(Image credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Carole Middleton's electric blue coronation outfit stands out from the crowd as she borrows a few style tips from her eldest daughter, Princess Catherine of Wales. 

  • Carole Middleton's electric blue coronation outfit features a subtle nod to her daughter's style.
  • The businesswoman, mother, and grandmother is attending the event alongside her husband Michael Middleton.
  • Follow our King Charles Coronation live blog for all the latest coverage.

(Image credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Carole Middleton's white dress may be one of our favorite looks, considering how effortlessly chic she looked in it. However, for the day that's in it - this glamorous granny has really upped the ante.

Tailoring and hitting all the right spots was the name of the game yet again for Carole, whose fitted electric blue coat dress combined smart elegance and style all at once. Topping the look off was her diamond and sapphire earrings and necklace as well as a simple yet stylish headband.

Kate Middleton's go-to accessory, a headband, has proven a popular choice among the women of the Roya Family - with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Lady Louise often spotted wearing the classic look.

Michael and Carole Middleton arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony.

(Image credit: ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Though the family resemblance between Princess Catherine and her mother is undeniable, we can't help but notice the similarities between Carole's look and images of Princess Catherine in sapphires and royal blue, which she sported the night before the coronation at a very special event.

The coronation pre-party was attended by European royals and dignitaries from all over the world on May 5 at Buckingham Palace. The shindig featured other stylish royals. Who could forget Queen Letizia’s lime green ruched dress, which comes from British designer Victoria Beckham.

Princess Catherine's choice of accessories, and indeed her mother's, may be seen as very symbolic as the connection between the Royal Family and sapphires is well documented.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation of King Charles III on May 5, 2023 in London, England.

(Image credit: Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

It was recently reported that Carole Middleton is ready to step away from work to focus on being a granny, but from what we can tell - this glam lady is far from finished working it as a style icon.

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

