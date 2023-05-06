Carole Middleton's electric blue coronation outfit and matching headband dazzle as she takes a leaf out of Kate's book
Carole Middleton's electric blue coronation outfit is accessorized with her daughter's favorite headwear and her favorite jewels too
Carole Middleton's electric blue coronation outfit stands out from the crowd as she borrows a few style tips from her eldest daughter, Princess Catherine of Wales.
- Carole Middleton's electric blue coronation outfit features a subtle nod to her daughter's style.
- The businesswoman, mother, and grandmother is attending the event alongside her husband Michael Middleton.
- Follow our King Charles Coronation live blog for all the latest coverage.
Carole Middleton's white dress may be one of our favorite looks, considering how effortlessly chic she looked in it. However, for the day that's in it - this glamorous granny has really upped the ante.
Tailoring and hitting all the right spots was the name of the game yet again for Carole, whose fitted electric blue coat dress combined smart elegance and style all at once. Topping the look off was her diamond and sapphire earrings and necklace as well as a simple yet stylish headband.
Kate Middleton's go-to accessory, a headband, has proven a popular choice among the women of the Roya Family - with Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Lady Louise often spotted wearing the classic look.
Though the family resemblance between Princess Catherine and her mother is undeniable, we can't help but notice the similarities between Carole's look and images of Princess Catherine in sapphires and royal blue, which she sported the night before the coronation at a very special event.
The coronation pre-party was attended by European royals and dignitaries from all over the world on May 5 at Buckingham Palace. The shindig featured other stylish royals. Who could forget Queen Letizia’s lime green ruched dress, which comes from British designer Victoria Beckham.
Princess Catherine's choice of accessories, and indeed her mother's, may be seen as very symbolic as the connection between the Royal Family and sapphires is well documented.
It was recently reported that Carole Middleton is ready to step away from work to focus on being a granny, but from what we can tell - this glam lady is far from finished working it as a style icon.
