We're obsessed with Carole Middleton's white tailored shift dress

Carole Middleton's smart white shift dress has been on our minds since she stepped out in it a few years ago at Wimbledon, here's how you can recreate her sophisticated outfit!

Carol looked effortlessly stylish in the smart white dress, which she wore when she attended the Wimbledon tennis championships in 2017.

Her simple look is definitely one we want to recreate this summer.

In other royal news, we're in love with Queen Camilla's relaxed green sweater - the perfect cover-up for chilly spring evenings.



From her elegant pussybow blouse to her unique snakeskin dress, we can't get enough of Carole Middleton's stylish fashion choices.

The mother of the Princess of Wales has made it known that she is a keen tennis fan and attends an array of Wimbledon tournaments every year. She always rocks up impeccably well dressed, each year being pictured in a whole host of bold yet casual dresses that remind us just who Kate got her fashion sense from.

And she didn't disappoint when she attended the event in 2017, when she wore a simple yet stunning tailored white shift dress. The color white was an appropriate choice for watching tennis, and Carole teamed the dress, which features t-shirt sleeves, with nude court heels.

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Bouclé dress, $50 (£39.99) | H&M (opens in new tab) Get Carole's style with this tweed dress from H&M, which features the same t-shirt style sleeves as Carole's Wimbledon dress. This dress also features a concealed zip at the back.

(opens in new tab) Jovie Shift Dress, $104.03 (£84) | Phase Eight (opens in new tab) Copy Carole's effortlessly sophisticated style in this shift dress, cut in an elegant shift shape with a high neckline and subtle blouson waist. It also comes in orange!

She accessorized the outfit with a classic quilted Chanel bag, gold drop earrings, and a pair of cool sunglasses. If, like us, you want to recreate Carole's chic look this summer, we've got you covered with some great copies of Carole's gorgeous white dress.

Carole always stuns with her Wimbledon outfits, we also loved her on-trend floral jumpsuit from last year - it definitely ticks all the boxes for spring.

Arriving with her husband, Michael Middleton, Carole looked radiant as she sported the wide-leg, tie-waist floral number from British brand Boden (opens in new tab), which is also one of Kate Middleton's favorite brands.

Carole, who is said to use 'flexible' eating to help her stay healthy and in shape at 68, teamed the jumpsuit with a cropped, white denim jacket, a classic cream handbag, and nude pink heels by The Fold (opens in new tab), adding a pair of sunglasses to complete the look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carol often embodies daughter Kate's style. Back in October, Carole emulated Kate's style in a cropped monochrome jacket as she made an appearance in Jersey to launch a new business collaboration with American Supermarket, Shop Rite.

While attending the opening, Carole wore a pair of black cigarette pants, which she paired with a black and white checked cropped jacket. She also paired this look with a pair of black leather court shoes which perfectly complemented the ensemble. This was a stylish look that The Princess of Wales has often been photographed wearing during royal engagements.

Carole Middleton also stunned in her daughter Kate Middleton's Me+Em dress for the opening of Royal Ascot 2022. The business owner was photographed in the same two-tone pink buttoned dress that's owned by Kate.