We're in love with Queen Camilla's relaxed green sweater - the perfect cover-up for chilly spring evenings

Queen Camilla's casual green sweater is the perfect cover-up for when the weather gets cold this spring.
- Queen Camilla wore the jumper to visit Henry de Bromhead's stables in Knockeen, County Waterford in Ireland.
- The forest green color is on-trend right now and suits every skin tone.
From Camilla's knot brooch, to the daring dress she wore in Germany, Queen Camilla is nailing her fashion choices lately.
And her casual, forest green sweater - which features a white star on each arm - is the perfect item to cover up this spring. Camilla dressed the sweatshirt down with a pair of matching forest green trousers, tucked into brown leather boots.
Adding a stylish touch to the sweater, Camilla wore a smart blue shirt underneath, with the cuffs and collar poking out from underneath.
Camilla's outfit was apt for the outing, which saw her visit Henry de Bromhead's stables in Knockeen, County Waterford in Ireland on March 24, 2022.
Chunky roll neck jumper, $14.92 (£12) | Dorothy Perkins (opens in new tab)
Get Camilla's style with this forest green sweater, which is on sale with 52% off! In the same green shade as Camilla's, this is the perfect sweater to cover up on chilly nights.
Chalk Taylor Star Jumper, $62.01 (£50) | Spiders Clothing (opens in new tab)
Complete with a white star printed on the front, this soft sweater is super similar to Camilla's. Available in four colors and in sizes S/M or L/XL.
Camilla's highly patterned shirt dress also made us swoon recently - she wore the bold style when she appeared on BBC's Antiques Roadshow last month.
The botanical printed shirt dress from Samantha Cameron's fashion brand, Cefinn (opens in new tab). is a serious show-stopper! This isn't the first time the Queen has been spotted wearing clothes from this brand as she wore a Cefinn dress in March 2022 when Charles had Camilla in fits of laughter as he struggled with a simple task ahead of St Patrick's Day.
Camilla also wore it for a visit to Torquay in Devon in July 2022 where she attended the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s 200th-anniversary celebration and visited Cockington Court.
Robyn is a celebrity and entertainment journalist and editor with over eight years experience in the industry. As well as contributing regular to woman&home, she also often writes for Woman, Woman's Own, Woman's Weekly and The Sun.
